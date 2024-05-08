Fans blame umpires for controversial wide ball decision during Rajasthan Royals' loss against Delhi Capitals

Former cricketers also came down heavily on the officials for not declaring a delivery wide despite it pitching outside the regulation line.

During last night's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the match officials received flak after a few controversial decisions were taken throughout the match.

One incident that has cropped up in the aftermath of the game and has gone viral on social media is a wide-ball decision in the penultimate stages during RR's chase.

Former cricketers turned analysts Zaheer and Raina also strongly criticized the officials for their failure to call a delivery wide, despite it clearly pitching outside the regulation line. This incident occurred during the final ball of the 19th over of Rajasthan's chase.

Rasikh Salam delivered a wide ball yet the on-field umpire did not signal which forced Rovman Powell to opt for a DRS review. Interestingly, the TV umpire deliberated extensively before confirming the on-field umpire's decision.

Fans later complained on social media about RR getting robbed off one extra ball and a run.

Rajasthan Royals' playoffs qualification wait extended by Delhi Capitals

Speaking about the match, RR succumbed to a disappointing 20-run loss which delayed their playoffs qualification. On the other hand, Delhi's win kept them in the hunt for a playoffs spot as they climbed to the fifth spot in the points table with 12 points from as many games.

For Delhi, openers Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel played brilliant knocks with respective fifties. Ashwin was the pick of the RR bowlers with his three-wicket contribution.

RR skipper Sanju Samson played a captain's knock during the chase with a brave innings of 86 runs but in the end it was not enough and with decisions going against their way, RR suffered their second consecutive defeat.

