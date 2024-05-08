'I felt they took a decision in a hurry': Former Indian opener criticizes third umpire's hasty decision for Sanju Samson's dismissal

In a marginal call, Sanju Samson was given out as the third umpire Michael Gough deemed the catch taken by Shai Hope as a clean catch.

Sanju Samson's dismissal in the match against Delhi Capitals has triggered a fresh controversy. The moment took place during Rajasthan Royals' run-chase in pursuit of 222 runs. In the fourth ball of the 16th over bowled by DC pacer Mukesh Kumar, Samson smashed the ball flat towards long-on region.

Samson had hit the ball hard but Shai Hope, stationed at the long-on boundary took the catch well. However, Hope struggled to maintain his balance and got extremely close to the ropes. On two occasions, it also seemed like he is touching the ropes slightly, although, the cushion did not move. Ultimately, third umpire Michael Gough gave him out, leaving Samson in shock.

Samson argued with the on-field umpires but to no avail. At last, he had to leave the field. The RR skipper was dismissed for an excellent 46-ball-86 and it turned the game for there on.

Wasim Jaffer criticizes third umpire's hasty decision for Sanju Samson's dismissal

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer expressed his surprise on the time taken by the third umpire to give the decision. Although Jaffer felt that it looked out from the replays, he also said that it could have been checked from more angles as well.

“With the replays that we saw, I felt he was out. The foot didn't touch the rope. There wasn't conclusive evidence. There was an international umpire there. Shai Hope also said that, although obviously, the fielder will say that only. But overall, with how it looked, I felt that was out,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo after the match.

“They should've taken more time. I'm surprised at how quickly they decided. It was a very important moment in the match. RR's win depended on that. You could've looked at it with 2-3 more angles or a super slow-mo, too. I felt they took a decision in a hurry,” he added.

Before Samson's wicket, Rajasthan Royals needed 60 runs off 26 balls with two set batters at the crease and power-hitters like Rovman Powell and Donovan Ferreira to follow. But pressure started to mount after Samson's dismissal as DC's bowlers held their nerves in the end.

Sanju Samson is having a terrific tournament so far with 471 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67.28 and a strike rate of 163.54. He has been impressive as a wicketkeeper and as a captain as well.

