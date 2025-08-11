News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
kkr-star-manish-pandey-shines-for-mysuru-warriors-with-an-unbeaten-half-century-in-maharaja-trophy-ksca-t20-2025-match
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Star Shines for Mysuru Warriors With an Unbeaten Half-Century, Keeps IPL 2026 Retention Hopes Alive

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 11, 2025
2 min read

He scored an unbeaten 58 runs from 29 balls for Mysuru Warriors.

kkr-star-manish-pandey-shines-for-mysuru-warriors-with-an-unbeaten-half-century-in-maharaja-trophy-ksca-t20-2025-match

Captain Manish Pandey shone with the bat for Mysuru Warriors during a match of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 tournament against Bengaluru Blasters in Mysore on Monday.

Manish Pandey leads from the front in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star scored an unbeaten 58 runs from 29 balls to help Mysuru Warriors post 180/5 after opting to bat first. It was an entertaining knock from Manish as he slammed four fours and as many sixes.

The veteran batter walked out to bat at a crucial time for Mysuru Warriors. The Mysuru Warriors were in a spot of bother at 71/4 after the dismissal of Lankesh KS in the 10th over. The hosts went into further trouble after they lost Harshil Dharmani in the 12th over, leaving the team at 94/5.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Amaravati Royals AMR

193/5

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

188/6

Amaravati Royals beat Tungabhadra Warriors by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

207/7

Kakinada Kings KNK

208/5

Kakinada Kings beat Simhadri Vizag Lions by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

198/7

New Delhi Tigers NDT

196/9

South Delhi Superstarz beat New Delhi Tigers by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
North Delhi Strikers NDS

165/9

West Delhi Lions WDL

126/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

97/6

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

133/5

Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 36 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

58/10

Rijeka Markhors RJM

141/5

Rijeka Markhors beat Zagreb Sokol by 83 runs 🏆

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

72/9

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

124/8

Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Warriors by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

114/5

Rijeka Markhors RJM

125/6

Rijeka Markhors beat Zagreb Sokol by 11 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

48/10

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

163/2

Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Warriors by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
City Cricket Club CCC

86/3

91 Yards Club 91YC

88/5

91 Yards Club beat City Cricket Club by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

113/3

Guwahati Giants GUG

105/10

Navarang Club beat Guwahati Giants by 8 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
CECC CEC-A

113/4

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

147/10

Mangalore Dragons MGD

180/8

Mangalore Dragons beat Gulbarga Mystics by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

71/6

Mysore Warriors MYW

180/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greens SLGR

158/6

SLC Blues SLBL

86/9

SLC Greens beat SLC Blues by 72 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
Manchester Originals MAO

19/0

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

122/6

London Spirit Women LSW-W

124/7

London Spirit Women beat Manchester Originals Women by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings

However, Manish found a reliable partner in wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Kumar (44), who hit two fours and one six. The duo shared an unbeaten 86-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

In reply, the Bengaluru Blasters were 22/3 in the third over at the time of writing this report. The visitors lost openers LR Chethan (8), Rohan Patil (10) and the No.4 batter Bhuvan Rahu (0). Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Mayank Agarwal (2*) was one of the unbeaten batters at the time of writing this report.

Manish Pandey’s IPL 2025 season with KKR

Manish Pandey was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 lakh. This meant that the Karnataka batter returned to the franchise he represented from 2014 and 2017.

ALSO READ:

However, the 35-year-old game time was limited as he only got to play three matches in IPL 2025. He scored just 92 runs at a strike-rate of 141.53 this season. Going by his performance in IPL 2025, it remains to be seen if Manish will be retained by the three-time champions ahead of IPL 2026. However, his batting display on Monday should definitely give him a chance of retention for IPL 2026.

Overall, the right-handed batter has played 64 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders and has scored 1576 runs at a strike-rate of 127.81. This includes just four half-centuries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Bengaluru Blasters
Cricket
IPL 2026
KKR
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025
Manish pandey
Mysuru Warriors
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Mumbai Indians Youngster And KKR Star Set To Be Included In Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Reports

Mumbai Indians Youngster And KKR Star Set To Be Included In Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Reports

The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence from September 9.
11:33 pm
Amogh Bodas
rcb-star-yash-dayal-barred-from-playing-up-t20-league-2025-amid-allegations-of-rape

RCB Star Barred From Playing UP T20 League 2025 Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

He was supposed to play for Gorakhpur Lions in the 2025 UP T20 League.
9:42 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals Star Expresses Intentions To Get Back To the National Side For the T20 World Cup 2026

Delhi Capitals Star Expresses Intentions To Get Back To the National Side For the T20 World Cup 2026

He represented the Delhi Capitals for the first time in IPL 2025.
9:08 pm
Amogh Bodas
Veteran CSK Player Ravichandran Ashwin Asks Franchise for Clarity Over His Future Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction Report

Veteran CSK Player Asks Franchise for Clarity Over His Future Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Report

He had an underwhelming season with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
7:01 pm
Vishnu PN
Meet Tawanda Muyeye: Another Zimbabwe Talent On the Cusp Of a Contract Ahead of IPL 2026 Auctions

Meet Tawanda Muyeye: Another Zimbabwe Talent On the Cusp Of a Contract Ahead of IPL 2026 Auctions

He plays for Kent in the Vitality Blast.
5:52 pm
Amogh Bodas
CSK, Mumbai Indians Fringe Players Shaik Rasheed and Satyanarayana Raju Make A Case For Retention Before IPL 2026 Auction

CSK, Mumbai Indians Fringe Players Make A Case For Retention Before IPL 2026 Auction

They have produced two brilliant performances in the latest fixture of the Andhra Premier League 2025.
1:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.