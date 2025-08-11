KKR Star Shines for Mysuru Warriors With an Unbeaten Half-Century, Keeps IPL 2026 Retention Hopes Alive

He scored an unbeaten 58 runs from 29 balls for Mysuru Warriors.

Captain Manish Pandey shone with the bat for Mysuru Warriors during a match of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 tournament against Bengaluru Blasters in Mysore on Monday.

Manish Pandey leads from the front in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star scored an unbeaten 58 runs from 29 balls to help Mysuru Warriors post 180/5 after opting to bat first. It was an entertaining knock from Manish as he slammed four fours and as many sixes.

The veteran batter walked out to bat at a crucial time for Mysuru Warriors. The Mysuru Warriors were in a spot of bother at 71/4 after the dismissal of Lankesh KS in the 10th over. The hosts went into further trouble after they lost Harshil Dharmani in the 12th over, leaving the team at 94/5.

All matches (41) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR 193/5 TBW 188/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL 207/7 KNK 208/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – SVL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS 198/7 NDT 196/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS 165/9 WDL 126/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – EDR – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 97/6 ZAS 133/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 58/10 RJM 141/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 72/9 ZGA 124/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 114/5 RJM 125/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW 48/10 ZGA 163/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC 86/3 91YC 88/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR 113/3 GUG 105/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A 113/4 RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – JOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM 147/10 MGD 180/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB 71/6 MYW 180/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR 158/6 SLBL 86/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO 19/0 LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – OVI – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W 122/6 LSW-W 124/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

However, Manish found a reliable partner in wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Kumar (44), who hit two fours and one six. The duo shared an unbeaten 86-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

In reply, the Bengaluru Blasters were 22/3 in the third over at the time of writing this report. The visitors lost openers LR Chethan (8), Rohan Patil (10) and the No.4 batter Bhuvan Rahu (0). Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Mayank Agarwal (2*) was one of the unbeaten batters at the time of writing this report.

Manish Pandey’s IPL 2025 season with KKR

Manish Pandey was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 lakh. This meant that the Karnataka batter returned to the franchise he represented from 2014 and 2017.

ALSO READ:

However, the 35-year-old game time was limited as he only got to play three matches in IPL 2025. He scored just 92 runs at a strike-rate of 141.53 this season. Going by his performance in IPL 2025, it remains to be seen if Manish will be retained by the three-time champions ahead of IPL 2026. However, his batting display on Monday should definitely give him a chance of retention for IPL 2026.

Overall, the right-handed batter has played 64 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders and has scored 1576 runs at a strike-rate of 127.81. This includes just four half-centuries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.