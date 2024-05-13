RCB and Rajasthan Royals stars set to miss the remainder of IPL 2024

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 enters its business end, each franchise has suffered massive blows regarding the availability of their key players.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 enters its business end, each franchise has suffered massive blows regarding the availability of their key players. Several stars have left their respective teams to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The table-toppers like Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while the middle-table sides like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and bottom-ranked teams like Punjab Kings (PBKS) have players, who will miss the rest of the season. It will be a massive blow for teams in contention for playoffs.

For RR, Jos Buttler has left the camp; for RCB, Will Jacks and Reece Topley will join their captain on their way back to England. Phil Salt will also leave the squad after KKR’s game against Gujarat Titans (GT) today, while Liam Livingstone has also left the PBKS camp for IPL 2024.

As the reports depicted earlier, English players have left IPL to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024. However, their absence has left significant voids in several teams like KKR and RR.

England to play a four-match T20I series against Pakistan

The English players have flown back home to prepare for a four-match T20I series against Pakistan to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024. Jos Buttler, the opener of RR, will lead the side, while Moeen Ali has been named his deputy.

England are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, winning Australia's previous edition in 2022. They fared poorly in the World Cup 2023, so the pressure to perform is more than ever, which must have played a role in their early departures.

Sides like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will suffer badly because Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have been one of their respective team’s top performers in IPL 2024. Even Royal Challengers Bengaluru will suffer since Will Jacks has settled nicely and formed a formidable batting lineup in the last few games.

Some reports suggested the BCCI will talk to the ECB about the availability of English players. However, they have still returned to leave top IPL sides depleted ahead of playoffs, which can be vital in crunch games.

