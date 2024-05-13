Punjab Kings star to miss remaining games; returns home to get fit before the T20 World Cup 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have endured another mediocre campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, for they have won only four of their 12 matches so far.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have endured another mediocre campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, for they have won only four of their 12 matches so far. They are already eliminated with two matches to go and languish at the bottom of the points table.

As is the case always, PBKS were mighty inconsistent and even failed to win home games to exacerbate their situation. The injury to their key players, including the captain Shikhar Dhawan, at different stages, left them wondering, and they couldn’t find an ideal combination at any stage of the season.

As PBKS play to salvage their pride in the remaining two fixtures, they will be without their star all-rounder Liam Livingstone in IPL 2024. Livingstone suffered a knee injury during an away contest against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and had to sit out before returning to the XI in the second half.

Then, Punjab Kings dropped him to accommodate Rilee Rossouw in the XI, owning to Livingstone’s middling returns throughout the season. He has flown back home to prepare for the impending T20I series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup 2024.

Liam Livingstone’s injury not too severe; returns home to rest

Liam Livingstone shared a post from his official Instagram account to confirm his unavailability for the rest of the season. He has to ‘sort’ his knee to remain fit for the mega-event and will take some rest before resuming his services.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Livingstone’s knee injury is not too severe but needs a period of rest to heal properly. His place in the T20 World Cup is not under threat at all.

Liam Livingstone failed to perform as per the expectations, scoring a mere 111 runs at an abysmal average of 22.20 and a 142.30 strike rate in seven outings in IPL 2024. Further, he could only snare 3 wickets at 28 runs apiece in four innings with the ball.

Since Punjab Kings are already out of contention, Liam Livingstone must have decided to keep himself fit for the upcoming crucial projects. England will play four T20I matches against Pakistan at home before the T20 World Cup 2024.

