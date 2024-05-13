Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar didn't want Hardik Pandya in T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Reports

According to the reports, Hardik Pandya was selected because he is the potential T20I captain of India after Rohit Sharma.

In a shocking claim, it is believed that India's captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were not in favour of including Hardik Pandya into the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. While Rohit will lead India in the tournament, Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the team's vice-captain.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Rohit and Agarkar did not want to select Pandya but had to pick him under pressure. However, the pressure is unknown but it is believed that Hardik is seen as India's future captain, especially in T20Is and it could be the reason behind his selection.

Hardik Pandya is going through a bad patch currenlty while leading Mumbai Indians this year. The allrounder has scored 200 runs and taken 11 wickets so far at an economy rate of 10.58. But he will be crucial to India's chances in the T20 World Cup 2024 given his all-round skills.

Rohit Sharma likely to retire from T20Is after T20 World Cup

According to the report, Rohit Sharma can quit T20I cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024, with his decision linked to Hardik Pandya's selection in India's T20 World Cup squad. It is also believed that Hardik Pandya's selection in India's T20 World Cup squad was not on the basis of his performances but he is seen as India's potential T20I captain after Rohit.

After the T20 World Cup 2022 was over, where India bowed out after suffering a 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinals, it was believed that it would be Rohit and Kohli's last T20I as India opted for younger players for the shortest format. Both the veterans started preparing for the ODI World Cup 2023 and the T20I captaincy went to Hardik Pandya, who led the team in 16 T20Is last year.

However, both Rohit and Kohli came back in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, played in January 2024. Rohit Sharma has played just three T20Is since the previous T20 World Cup. In these three T20Is, the 37-year-old has two ducks and a century to his name, all against Afghanistan.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently playing in the ongoing IPL where Kohli is also the leading run-getter of the season. However, Rohit is having a tough time in the last few games after an excellent start to the season.

Rohit started the season brilliantly and dominated the bowling attacks in the initial games.He also struck a century against Chennai Super Kings. However, his form dipped significantly as he has scored 6, 8, 4, 11, 4, and 19 in his last six innings.

