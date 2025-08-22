RCB Youngster Dazzles In Maharaja Trophy 2025, Sparks Possibilities Of IPL 2026 Retention

He scored 247 runs in IPL 2025.
The Maharaja Trophy 2025, hosted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been set ablaze by performances every single day. And when the T20 format takes over, more else can we expect? Besides developing the infrastructure, franchise leagues have gone a step ahead in providing opportunities for youngsters to display their talent. Players who would otherwise just have been training for weeks, now have the chance to come out and show their skills on a bigger stage. And with the franchise scouts all around the corner, the players might just be peaking at the right time. An RCB talent is making the headlines for his performance in the tournament.
0/0
183/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
118/5
116/4
North Delhi Strikers Women beat East Delhi Riders Women by 2 runs
88/7
136/6
Belgium beat Austria by 48 runs
115/7
153/2
Belgium beat Austria by 38 runs
136/3
131/6
Austria beat Belgium by 7 wickets
–
75/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
195/4
170/7
Romania beat Czech Republic by 25 runs
157/8
159/6
Czech Republic beat Romania by 4 wickets
147/6
149/4
VFB Fallersleben beat 1.Kieler HTC by 6 wickets
173/3
137/6
KSV Kings beat SG Findorff by 36 runs
152/8
116/8
SG Findorff beat VFB Fallersleben by 36 runs
7/0
–
56/1
–
–
47/1
41/0
–
–
56/1
–
53/0
56/3
223/8
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
151/7
152/3
Thrissur Titans beat Alleppey Ripples by 7 wickets
143/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
103/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
124/9
152/8
Yallah Shabab Giants beat Renaissance Challengers by 28 runs
139/5
136/5
Majees Titans beat Muscat Thunderers by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
193/10
277/10
South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs
189/9
211/8
Gold Coast beat Ipswich by 22 runs
271/5
193/8
Toombul beat Northern Suburbs by 78 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
134/9
135/4
Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 6 wickets
135/10
139/3
Perth Scorchers Academy beat Northern Territory Strike by 7 wickets
144/9
143/7
Pakistan Shaheens won by 1 run
–
–
–
–
–
–
114/6
110/10
Noida Super Kings beat Kanpur Superstars by 4 wickets
99/4
–
–
–
–
–
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) youngster Devdutt Padikkal has manufactured a brilliant match-winning knock in the game against the Gulbarga Mystics. Chasing a total of 173, the Hubli Tigers captain walked in to open the innings. He scored a magnificent 69 off just 47 deliveries, with five boundaries and three sixes. On the other hand, Karthikeya KP also played a useful hand from the other end, with a sturdy, unbeaten 81 off just 48 balls. His innings took the momentum in favour of the Tigers as they chased the target comfortably.
Padikkal’s success in the shortest format is no surprise. His batting credentials speak a lot about his technique and robust presence at the crease. To add to that, the star from Karnataka has a wonderful bottom-hand game, which allows him to dominate both the sides of the wicket. In eight matches this season, Padikkal has scored 263 runs with a whopping average of 32.88. He is just behind Smaran Ravichandran in terms of the most runs scored in this season of the tournament, as on August 22. His strike rate is also placed at 142.16, which is quite competitive for an opener.
Though the 25-year-old has featured in just two T20 internationals, his numbers in the IPL speak volumes of his ability. Over the course of six IPL seasons, the RCB star has piled up 1806 runs at an average of 25.43. To add to that, in just 10 games this season, he has scored 247 runs with two fifties under his belt. His strike-rate of 150.60 was the highest for him individually in the history of the tournament. He will look to continue to pile on such performances to stay in the limelight for the franchise.
Padikkal brings a huge benefit for the current IPL champions. He is an asset at No.3 because of his ability to shift gears with respect to his game. Moreover, he understands the nature of the game, and is completely aware about when to accelerate. Seniors like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have given him the freedom to express himself freely, and that has got the young star going. His best season in the IPL in terms of runs came in his first season. In 2020/21, he scored 473 runs across 15 games. This is where he stamped his authority for the franchise.
In the upcoming season, the left-handed batter can continue to bat at No.3, and that can do a world of good for RCB. The provides a left-hand proposition, which can help unsettle the opposition in terms of their lines and lengths. He got going in 2021, and scored a thumping century to announce himself in the second consecutive year. He holds 11 fifties in the tournament till date, and has the potential to pile up a lot more. To add to that, Padikkal is also a live-wire in the field and can add value in that aspect too. With all parties willing, the franchise would want to retain the youngster which will also help them nurture him.