News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
CSK Youngster Scores a Blazing 96 In Andhra Premier League, Promising Signs For the Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

After Consecutive Fifties, CSK Youngster Scores Blazing 96 In Andhra Premier League To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 18, 2025
3 min read

He scored 71 runs in five appearances in IPL 2025.

CSK Youngster Scores a Blazing 96 In Andhra Premier League, Promising Signs For the Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2026

The contribution of rising domestic leagues in the Indian circuit will be one to be thanked for. The Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2008. In the eighteen editions of the IPL, there have been multiple ups and downs for all franchises. But the league has been instrumental in creating players for the nation. Similarly, in the last few years, many states have come up with franchise-based leagues of their own. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are some of the states with leagues of their own. And a CSK star is making a strong case for a possible retention for the next season.

Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

167/6

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

161/7

Tungabhadra Warriors beat Vijayawada Sunshiners by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

161/5

Amaravati Royals AMR

108/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
New Delhi Tigers NDT

52/1

North Delhi Strikers NDS

124/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

88/10

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

91/3

Central Delhi Queens Women beat East Delhi Riders Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

155/3

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

153/1

THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg beat Masroor Sports Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

146/5

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

147/4

1.Kieler HTC beat THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

111/9

KSV Kings KSV

115/0

KSV Kings beat Masroor Sports Club by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

125/3

MTV Stallions MTV

122/7

1.Kieler HTC beat MTV Stallions by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

109/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Surrey SURR

160/10

Hampshire HAM

162/1

Hampshire beat Surrey by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mysore Warriors MYW

136/7

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

97/9

Mysore Warriors won by 39 runs

Match start delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

143/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

139/7

Majees Titans MAT

141/7

Majees Titans beat Yallah Shabab Giants by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

49/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

161/6

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

43/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

144/7

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

175/7

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

145/7

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

105/10

Northern Territory Strike beat Australian Capital Territory by 40 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

106/10

Pakistan Shaheens PS

178/5

Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 72 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kashi Rudras KARS

176/8

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

126/10

Kashi Rudras beat Gorakhpur Lions by 50 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

4/0

Lucknow Falcons LUF

165/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

Shaik Rasheed has already slammed consecutive half-centuries in the league, playing for the Royals of Rayalaseema. As if it was going ot be enough for the youngster hungry for runs! The 20-year-old has gone on to score a valiant 96 in their match against the Amaravati Royals. After the latter chose to bowl, skipper Rasheed opened the batting alongside Manoj Kumar. He got to 96 in just 62 deliveries. This knock came at a good strike-rate and also consisted eight fours and five sixes. With performances like these, the CSK star can easily impress the masses.

Rasheed was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for the base price of 30 lakhs. In the last season, he played just five games and was able to score a mere 71 runs combined. Though he did not impress in the short number of opportunities in IPL 2025, the youngster is making a strong case in the Andhra Premier League 2025. To add to that, he also possesses a stunning record in the domestic circuit. His First-class numbers are very impressive, which add to his portfolio.

ALSO READ:

How CSK Star Shaik Rasheed Is Making a Mark For IPL Retention

Speaking of First-class numbers, Rasheed’s stats speak great volumes of his ability with the bat in hand. The youngster from Andhra Pradesh is already one of the mainstays of his state side. He has a calm head on his shoulders and has shown what he is capable of. One of the most important things for a batter is to have one’s head position intact while connecting the ball. And the 20-year-old possesses a rich technique which enhances his game.

In 2021, Rasheed was inducted into the Indian U19 setup for the U19 Men’s Asia Cup. Not just did he make an impact, but he scored a prolific 90 to guide India into the Final of the tournament. To add to that, he was also named the vice-captain in India’s squad for the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2022. And once again, he was the star in the semi-final. He guided India into the finals on the back of a dependable 94. Though he is so early in his career, Rasheed already projects a game which can be relied upon. And at CSK, he might just have found the right franchise.

Having said that, it will depend a lot on how the five-time champions look at the youngster. With the trade window in full swing, the franchises will have started planning for the next season. Whether Rasheed is in the plans or not will have to be decided by the management. However, he was a good option for opening alongside Ayush Mhatre. But, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad returning to the setup, one of the top three batters will have to make way for Gaikwad. As a result, either of Mhatre, Rasheed or Urvil Patel might have to be benched.

Andhra Premier League
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026
Royals of Rayalaseema
Shaik Rasheed
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

LSG Star Namesake Slams 29-Ball 49 in Uttar Pradesh Premier League, Makes Case for IPL 2026 Auction

He hit four fours and as many sixes during his knock.
9:47 pm
Vishnu PN
Teenage IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Put in the Mix Ahead of India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Teenage IPL Sensation Put in the Mix Ahead of India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

7:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former KKR Star Shivam Mavi Adds Another Dimension to His Game With 21-Ball 54 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Former KKR Star Adds Another Dimension to His Game With 21-Ball 54 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

His knock helped Kashi Rudras post 176/8.
6:11 pm
Vishnu PN
Hardik Pandya remains India’s most crucial player, and the management must ensure a similar cover in the Asia Cup 2025.

Hardik Pandya Needs Batting Cover — the Mumbai Indians Template India Should Borrow for Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya has slowly developed a chink in his armour.
8:10 pm
Darpan Jain
20 Year Old Kerala All-Rounder Could Be A Potential Wildcard Pick At IPL 2026 Auction

20-Year-Old Kerala All-Rounder Could Be A Potential Wildcard Pick At IPL 2026 Auction

He has scalped 11 wickets in three First-class matches.
3:02 pm
Amogh Bodas
kwena mphaka aus vs sa odi series south africa squad

Rajasthan Royals Star Added To ODI Squad After Impressive Performances In AUS vs SA T20Is

The teenager has been in sensational form in the last three months
12:22 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.