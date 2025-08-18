After Consecutive Fifties, CSK Youngster Scores Blazing 96 In Andhra Premier League To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He scored 71 runs in five appearances in IPL 2025.
The contribution of rising domestic leagues in the Indian circuit will be one to be thanked for. The Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2008. In the eighteen editions of the IPL, there have been multiple ups and downs for all franchises. But the league has been instrumental in creating players for the nation. Similarly, in the last few years, many states have come up with franchise-based leagues of their own. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are some of the states with leagues of their own. And a CSK star is making a strong case for a possible retention for the next season.
Shaik Rasheed has already slammed consecutive half-centuries in the league, playing for the Royals of Rayalaseema. As if it was going ot be enough for the youngster hungry for runs! The 20-year-old has gone on to score a valiant 96 in their match against the Amaravati Royals. After the latter chose to bowl, skipper Rasheed opened the batting alongside Manoj Kumar. He got to 96 in just 62 deliveries. This knock came at a good strike-rate and also consisted eight fours and five sixes. With performances like these, the CSK star can easily impress the masses.
Rasheed was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for the base price of 30 lakhs. In the last season, he played just five games and was able to score a mere 71 runs combined. Though he did not impress in the short number of opportunities in IPL 2025, the youngster is making a strong case in the Andhra Premier League 2025. To add to that, he also possesses a stunning record in the domestic circuit. His First-class numbers are very impressive, which add to his portfolio.
Speaking of First-class numbers, Rasheed’s stats speak great volumes of his ability with the bat in hand. The youngster from Andhra Pradesh is already one of the mainstays of his state side. He has a calm head on his shoulders and has shown what he is capable of. One of the most important things for a batter is to have one’s head position intact while connecting the ball. And the 20-year-old possesses a rich technique which enhances his game.
In 2021, Rasheed was inducted into the Indian U19 setup for the U19 Men’s Asia Cup. Not just did he make an impact, but he scored a prolific 90 to guide India into the Final of the tournament. To add to that, he was also named the vice-captain in India’s squad for the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2022. And once again, he was the star in the semi-final. He guided India into the finals on the back of a dependable 94. Though he is so early in his career, Rasheed already projects a game which can be relied upon. And at CSK, he might just have found the right franchise.
Having said that, it will depend a lot on how the five-time champions look at the youngster. With the trade window in full swing, the franchises will have started planning for the next season. Whether Rasheed is in the plans or not will have to be decided by the management. However, he was a good option for opening alongside Ayush Mhatre. But, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad returning to the setup, one of the top three batters will have to make way for Gaikwad. As a result, either of Mhatre, Rasheed or Urvil Patel might have to be benched.
