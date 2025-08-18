LSG Star Namesake Slams 29-Ball 49 in Uttar Pradesh Premier League, Makes Case for IPL 2026 Auction

He hit four fours and as many sixes during his knock.

Prince Yadav, the namesake of a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star, made a case ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, with an excellent batting display in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 tournament on Monday.

Prince Yadav makes case for IPL 2026 retention

Prince, playing for Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, scored 49 runs from 29 balls during a league stage match against Kashi Rudras in Lucknow on Monday. He amassed four fours and as many sixes, as 40 of those runs came in boundaries.

However, the 27-year-old’s knock went in vain as Gaur Gorakhpur Lions lost to Kashi Rudras by 50 runs. Earlier, Kashi Rudras had won the toss and opted to bat, and went onto post 176/8 on the back of a 21-ball 54 from Shivam Mavi.

The Indian pacer sprung a surprise, helping his team struggling at 89/7 at one stage, post a challenging total. In their reply, Gaur Gorakhpur Lions were 45/5 in the 10th over when Prince walked out to bat.

Prince, however, lacked support in the end as Gaur Gorakhpur Lions kept losing wickets at the other end. The youngster was eventually dismissed in the 19th over, leaving his team reeling at 126/8. Gaur Gorakhpur Lions were eventually all out for 126 in 19.1 overs.

Prince Yadav’s IPL career

The Prince Yadav who played for Gaur Gorakhpur Lions is a 27-year-old bowler who bowls right-arm medium. He bats right-handed. He, however, has not played IPL at all, but has played eight first-class games for Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Prince Yadav, who was acquired for his base price of INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction, is a 23-year-old bowler, who also bowls right-arm. He made his IPL debut in the fourth match of the IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam, but endured figures of 0/47. He claimed his first wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), cleaning up Travis Head for 47.

Overall, Prince played six games in IPL 2025 and took three wickets at an economy rate of 9.85. The Rishabh Pant-led side missed out on qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs after finishing in seventh place with 12 points. Apart from the IPL, this Prince Yadav has played for New Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL).