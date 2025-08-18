News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ambati Rayudu Hits Back At Kevin Pietersen For 'Joker' Comment After IPL 2024 Final
indian-premier-league-ipl

Ambati Rayudu Hits Back At Kevin Pietersen For ‘Joker’ Comment After IPL 2024 Final

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 18, 2025
3 min read

Rayudu represented two teams in the IPL in his career.

Ambati Rayudu Hits Back At Kevin Pietersen For 'Joker' Comment After IPL 2024 Final

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has its fair share of contributing towards the success of many players and franchises. In its 18 years of existence, the league has ceased to slow down. Every year, India’s coveted tournament plays a crucial role in unearthing new talent, which has the potential to achieve great heights. Right from the playing field to the broadcasting and commentating, the league has shown tremendous growth in all aspects of the game. The social media boom has added to the glam of the tournament for sure.

Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

167/6

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

161/7

Tungabhadra Warriors beat Vijayawada Sunshiners by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

161/5

Amaravati Royals AMR

108/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
New Delhi Tigers NDT

52/1

North Delhi Strikers NDS

124/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

88/10

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

91/3

Central Delhi Queens Women beat East Delhi Riders Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

155/3

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

153/1

THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg beat Masroor Sports Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

146/5

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

147/4

1.Kieler HTC beat THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

111/9

KSV Kings KSV

115/0

KSV Kings beat Masroor Sports Club by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

125/3

MTV Stallions MTV

122/7

1.Kieler HTC beat MTV Stallions by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

109/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Surrey SURR

160/10

Hampshire HAM

162/1

Hampshire beat Surrey by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mysore Warriors MYW

136/7

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

97/9

Mysore Warriors won by 39 runs

Match start delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

143/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

139/7

Majees Titans MAT

141/7

Majees Titans beat Yallah Shabab Giants by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

49/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

161/6

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

43/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

144/7

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

175/7

Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

145/7

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

105/10

Northern Territory Strike beat Australian Capital Territory by 40 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

106/10

Pakistan Shaheens PS

178/5

Pakistan Shaheens beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 72 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kashi Rudras KARS

176/8

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

126/10

Kashi Rudras beat Gorakhpur Lions by 50 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

4/0

Lucknow Falcons LUF

165/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

However, in a league as big as the IPL, controversies are a frequent occurrence. In a recent podcast, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu revealed one such incident that he was a part of. The incident took place after the season Finale of the 2024 edition. In the post-match discussion, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Kevin Pietersen called Rayudu by the name of a ‘Joker’ on-air. The incident quickly became the talk of the town because of the nature of what Pietersen orated. Rayudu cleared the air on the podcast and also provided an explanation for the same.

But, the former Indian cricketer did not hold back on giving a witty reply to Pietersen on the podcast. He expressed his happiness on RCB winning the title after 18 years of their existence. Furthermore, he pulled Pietersen’s leg for being with the franchise for many years and not being able to win the title with them. He stated that there was a lot Rayudu could have said at the time, but he chose not to. Later, Pietersen realised his mistake and also apologized for the same.

ALSO READ:

Some Controversies In the IPL

Controversies are an almost frequent occurence in the IPL. The league was initiated with eight teams to start with. However, the success of the tournament forced the think-tank to add a couple more teams in the mix. Ravichandran Ashwin’s mankading controversy was one of the most discussed talking points in the IPL. The incident took place in a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab. Jos Buttler, then a Rajasthan Royals player was batting on tremendous form. While Ashwin was bowling, Buttler went out of the popping crease at the non-strikers’ end. Just as he did that, Ashwin had no hesitation to whip the bails at the non-striker’s end to initiate a run-out. This was one incident which sparked a lot of outrage.

Another incident occured in IPL 2013, which became a huge point of discussion. Yusuf Pathan because the first player in the history of the IPL to be given out ‘obstructing the field.’ The incident occurred in the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Pune Warriors India (PWI). Yusuf Pathan hit the ball straight to the fielder, and went for the run. Everything was fine till here, but after this point, all hell broke loose. Pathan instinctively stopped the ball with his hand. The opposition appealed, and after carefully watching the incident, the third umpire ruled him out, obstructing the field. The decision sparked debates on whether his action was intentional or just a reflex action.

Such incidents keep happening in the game, which contribute towards a significant outrage. Rayudu’s battle with Kevin Pietersen was one which has nothing to do with bat and ball. But like the above mentioned controversies, there have been many which have disrupted the flow of the matches. Moreover, these days, with social media at the top of its game, it is very easy for the stakeholders of the game to have a say in everything that happens around the sport.

Ambati Rayudu
IPL
Kevin Pietersen
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

CSK Youngster Scores a Blazing 96 In Andhra Premier League, Promising Signs For the Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2026

After Consecutive Fifties, CSK Youngster Scores Blazing 96 In Andhra Premier League To Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He scored 71 runs in five appearances in IPL 2025.
10:17 pm
Amogh Bodas

LSG Star Namesake Slams 29-Ball 49 in Uttar Pradesh Premier League, Makes Case for IPL 2026 Auction

He hit four fours and as many sixes during his knock.
9:47 pm
Vishnu PN
Teenage IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Put in the Mix Ahead of India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Teenage IPL Sensation Put in the Mix Ahead of India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

7:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former KKR Star Shivam Mavi Adds Another Dimension to His Game With 21-Ball 54 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Former KKR Star Adds Another Dimension to His Game With 21-Ball 54 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

His knock helped Kashi Rudras post 176/8.
6:11 pm
Vishnu PN
Hardik Pandya remains India’s most crucial player, and the management must ensure a similar cover in the Asia Cup 2025.

Hardik Pandya Needs Batting Cover — the Mumbai Indians Template India Should Borrow for Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya has slowly developed a chink in his armour.
8:10 pm
Darpan Jain
20 Year Old Kerala All-Rounder Could Be A Potential Wildcard Pick At IPL 2026 Auction

20-Year-Old Kerala All-Rounder Could Be A Potential Wildcard Pick At IPL 2026 Auction

He has scalped 11 wickets in three First-class matches.
3:02 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.