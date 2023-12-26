SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 15 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: It’s hard to beat Perth Scorchers at home, even in the absence of their captain, Ashton Turner. Expect them to win the game.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

Date

26 December 2023

Time

3:45 PM IST

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Josh Inglis has 234 runs at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 138.46 in ten BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has two fifties against them.

Andrew Tye has 16 wickets at an average of 26.62 and a strike rate of 18.50 in 14 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Jason Behrendorff has 15 wickets at an average of 18.86 and a strike rate of 17.60 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Joe Clarke has 120 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 142.85 in four BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has one fifty against them.

Shaun Marsh has 187 runs at an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 135.50 in five BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has three fifties against them.

Will Sutherland has 68 runs at a strike rate of 154.54 in five BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Tom Rogers has 12 wickets at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 15 in eight BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Kane Richardson has 27 wickets at an average of 18.74 and a strike rate of 15.25 in 18 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 6 wickets at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 17 in five BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Perth has been 163, with the pacers snaring 75.94% of wickets here. There has always been more assistance for the speedsters, and another fast track with help for the fast bowlers can be expected. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.

Melbourne Renegades: Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SCO vs REN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SCO vs REN live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SCO vs REN Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball and knows the conditions quite well here in Perth. Expect a fine outing for the captain.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis is among the best batters in the team, and his recent form has also been good. Inglis will look to extend his good run. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland will contribute with both bat and ball. He is among the best players in his team and will have to step up. His recent form has also been good.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Laurie Evans: Laurie Evans has a low selection % of less than 8 as of now. He will bat in the lower order but can play quick-fire knock. Evans can be tried in a few teams.

Shaun Marsh: Shaun Marsh might play in the absence of Aaron Finch in this game. He has a fine record against Perth Scorchers and will enjoy batting in Perth. Marsh will look to make an impact.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Laurie Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly and Kane Richardson.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Zak Crawley, Ashton Agar and Jhye Richardson.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nic Maddinson, Ashton Agar, Tom Rogers and Jhye Richardson.

SCO vs REN Dream11 Prediction

