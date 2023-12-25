'I want to play whatever...' - Rohit Sharma gives a confusing response about his T20 World Cup participation

The disappointment of not clinching the World Cup title was visibly apparent on India skipper Rohit Sharma's face as he addressed the media for the first time following the 2023 ODI World Cup final on November 19. When questioned about his future in cricket, particularly regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for June next year, Rohit seemed uneasy in responding and simply expressed his desire to 'enjoy the game.'

"I want to play whatever cricket is there in front of me," he said during the pre-match press conference.

Rohit is poised to lead India in a two-match Test series against South Africa in the latter's home territory. The first Test is set to commence on Boxing Day (December 26) and the Mumbai cricketer is optimistic about steering India towards their maiden Test series triumph in the rainbow nation.

Rohit Sharma outlines India's goal in Proteas Test series

Having captained India to the World Cup final, where they faced a six-wicket defeat against Australia, Rohit articulated his aspiration for his team to "accomplish" what previous Indian squads had fallen short of achieving in South Africa. Since their inaugural Test series in South Africa in 1992, India has not tasted success on those grounds. The skipper is determined for his squad to become the first to secure a series victory in the Rainbow Nation, marking India's ninth attempt since 1992.

"These are very important matches in terms of where we stand as a team. Also to look back that we have never won a series here as well, it's a big opportunity for us to do well here," Rohit said on the eve of the opening Test.

