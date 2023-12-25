Faf du Plessis reveals India's biggest reason to struggle in Proteas conditions

Addressing the upcoming first Test match between the two teams in Centurion, du Plessis has outlined key strategies for Indian batters to thrive in the Rainbow Nation.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has provided insights into the challenges faced by Indian batters when playing in South African conditions. Du Plessis, addressing the upcoming first Test match between the two teams in Centurion, has outlined key strategies for Indian batters to thrive in the Rainbow Nation.

Historically, India has not secured a Test series victory in South Africa. However, the Rohit Sharma-led squad is well-equipped with a formidable lineup poised to pose a significant challenge to the home team in the upcoming two-match Test series.

"It's the bounce. There is almost one full hand of extra bounce here, compared to what they usually face in India. They are used to hitting the ball on the up there, but with the bounce on offer and lateral movement, there is additional risk at play if you haven’t done it before and are not used to the lift. The key to doing well in South Africa is to leave well and be there for a long period," Faf du Plessis told The Indian Express ahead of the series.

du Plessis reveals mantra for success in SA

Noteworthy additions to the Indian team include the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah, marking their first appearance since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023 Final. Unfortunately, Mohammed Shami will be absent from the series due to fitness concerns.

Du Plessis emphasized the importance of respecting the prevailing conditions in South Africa and advised against attempting to force the issue. According to him, a strategic and adaptable approach is crucial for success in these challenging conditions.

"I remember the 2018 series, where they ran us close. They left the ball really well then and that is the key to be a successful Test side in South Africa. You have got to be patient and respect the conditions at all times. You need to have a good plan as to how you play the short balls with the extra bounce and how well you leave them," du Plessis concluded.

