Ex-India wicketkeeper lambasts decision to use KL Rahul in overseas Tests

Rahul has not been a regular wicketkeeper in the longest format, leading to concerns among certain cricket pundits.

In a notable development on Sunday (December 24), the head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid confirmed during the pre-match press conference for the first Test in Centurion that KL Rahul would assume the wicketkeeping responsibilities. With Ishan Kishan withdrawing from the team and KS Bharat as the second choice for the keeper position, Rahul has been assigned the task of keeping wickets. Despite being an experienced batter, Rahul has not been a regular wicketkeeper in the longest format, leading to concerns among certain cricket pundits.

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who last played for India during a Test series in South Africa in 2017-18, expressed reservations about Rahul's role as the wicketkeeper in overseas Test series. Patel emphasized the significance of having a player who regularly keeps wickets in India's premier domestic long-format competition, the Ranji Trophy, to handle wicketkeeping duties in challenging conditions.

“India’s test match wicketkeeper should be someone who is keeping regularly in ranji trophy or first class cricket….#imho #INDvSA #IndianCricket,” Patel wrote on his official X account.

KL Rahul got opportunity across all formats due to Rishabh Pant's absence

Rahul previously served as India's wicketkeeper in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, earning praise from fans and experts for his sharp decision-making behind the stumps, especially in LBW reviews. However, he has yet to make an appearance as a wicketkeeper in the longest format. Additionally, Rahul has only participated in one first-class match as a designated keeper-batsman.

The opportunity for Rahul to don the wicketkeeping gloves for India across all formats arose following Rishabh Pant's absence due to a severe car accident last year. In recent years, India has leaned towards selecting a wicketkeeper-batsman who can make valuable contributions with the bat.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya's undisclosed IPL 2024 transfer fee revealed: Reports

india’s test match wicketkeeper should be someone who is keeping regularly in ranji trophy or first class cricket….#imho #INDvSA #IndianCricket — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.