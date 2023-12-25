Hardik Pandya's undisclosed IPL 2024 transfer fee revealed: Reports

The transfer of Hardik Pandya has proven beneficial for Gujarat Titans in multiple ways.

The transfer agreement between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans to secure the services of renowned all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming IPL 2024 has garnered significant attention in the cricketing world. Pandya is also set to lead the five-time champions in the 17th edition of the tournament.

Following the completion of the deal, an Indian Express report has hinted at Mumbai Indians paying a substantial transfer fee for the acquisition of the all-rounder. Although the specific figure remains undisclosed, estimates suggest that Mumbai Indians may have paid approximately INR 100 crore to Gujarat Titans for the release of Pandya.

A key factor influencing Hardik Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians is the mega auction scheduled for the 2025 tournament. As the five-time champions aim to solidify their core team for the future, Pandya emerges as a strategic choice, especially with former captain Rohit Sharma approaching the twilight of his career.

Hardik Pandya trade benefitted Gujarat Titans in more than one way

Moreover, the transfer of Pandya has proven beneficial for Gujarat Titans in multiple ways. In 2021, CVC Capital invested INR 5625 crore to participate in the IPL. While Mumbai Indians are backed by a business family, the same does not apply to Gujarat Titans. Notably, the trade involving Pandya has bolstered Gujarat Titans' financial resources by an additional INR 15 crore.

The financial gains from the Pandya deal will be reflected in CVC Capital's balance sheet after the fiscal year, potentially contributing to an increase in its overall valuation.

Having secured their last IPL title in 2020, Mumbai Indians are eager to deliver a strong performance in the next edition following a couple of challenging seasons.

The impact of Pandya's arrival on the team dynamics will be a focal point, adding an intriguing dimension to the prospects of the five-time champions.

