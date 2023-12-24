MS Dhoni all set to BREAK this RCB Legend's batting record in IPL 2024

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024 season) is a few months underway. Recently, the auctions for the same took place in Dubai and saw some interesting buys from the franchises as they built a formidable squad for the new season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made headlines after creating a record for spending the highest amount on a single player - Mitchell Starc for 24.75 crore. While the auction record has been created, it's time once again for new records to be shattered.

Interestingly, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is on the brink of getting past a Proteas legend. Dhoni, who has amassed 5082 runs so far in his career is only 80 runs behind AB de Villiers who has 5162 runs. It's only a matter of time before the former India skipper eclipses Mr.360.

AB de Villiers' predicts MS Dhoni's retirement timeline

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers, who made a mark with his glorious IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore, spoke about CSK's decision to retain Dhoni, predicting that the side's skipper might as well have “three more seasons” in him!

"I see that man's name on the retention list, and it just makes me happy. There was a lot of talk about it in the last season about whether it was going to be his last season. He is moving on to 2024 to play another IPL season. With him, he is always full of surprises. Maybe he has got three more to go, who knows? But It is just great to see his name on there," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel last month.

