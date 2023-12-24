Mumbai Indians (MI) legend joins England as assistant coach for 2024 T20 World Cup

This will be his first assignment as a coach in the international circuit having retired from all formats of the game in April 2022

England have roped in a former Mumbai Indians and West Indies legend into their setup as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA. The news was announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a press release earlier today (December 24).

With an extensive career in franchise league cricket, Kieron Pollard will bring in a wealth of experience, having participated in over 600 games in the T20 format. During his tenure with West Indies, the 36-year-old played 101 T20 Internationals, accumulating 1569 runs at a striking rate of 135.14, in addition to claiming 42 wickets. Notably, he was a crucial part of the 2012 West Indies squad that secured victory in the T20 World Cup held in Sri Lanka.

This marks Pollard's inaugural venture into coaching on the international stage, following his retirement from all formats of the game in April 2022.

Pollard's coaching credentials are already established through his current role as the batting coach for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a position he assumed from the 2023 edition onwards.

Kieron Pollard will be helpful with his insights on local conditions

Pollard's inclusion in the coaching team is aimed at leveraging his expertise in understanding the local conditions in the Caribbean Islands. England, having recently toured the Caribbean Islands, faced a setback in a closely contested series that ended in a 3-2 victory for the hosts.

Despite the entertaining nature of the series, which witnessed a record-breaking 120 sixes collectively hit by both teams in five matches, England's overall T20 form has raised concerns. Since their triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the Three Lions has struggled to secure a bilateral T20I series victory.

They suffered losses against Bangladesh (3-0) and West Indies, managing only a draw against New Zealand (2-2). The upcoming T20 World Cup provides an opportunity for England to address these challenges and defend their title.

