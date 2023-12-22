KKR Playing XI for IPL 2024: Captain, wicket-keeper, overseas players, Impact Players and More

KKR Playing XI for IPL 2024 features a very strong core team but there are a few holes that can trouble them during the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) needed a reset and it began with the hiring of former captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. Led by 2012 and 2014 IPL winner, Gambhir, and CEO Venky Mysore, the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise splashed Rs 31.35 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction, buying a total of 10 players – more than any other team. They also set a new record for spending the most on a single player - Mitchell Starc for 24.75 crore.

Overall with Shreyas Iyer coming back and a possible lineup that will include Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, and a bowling lineup that will have Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mujeeb, Starc and Sakariya, it seems like KKR have a solid 14-15 players to pick their XI.

Full KKR Squad and Player List for IPL 2024

KKR squad for IPL 2024: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.

Predicted KKR Playing XI for IPL 2024

Jason Roy Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer (c) Nitish Rana KS Bharat Rinku Singh Andre Russell Sunil Narine Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun CV Suyash Sharma (Impact player)

Wicket-keeper: KS Bharat can be given the nod ahead of Gurbaz if KKR wants to fit in Jason Roy into the squad. KKR bought Bharat as a backup for Gurbaz and can come in really handy for the team in giving flexibility while curating the playing XI.

Overseas Players: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Mitchell Starc are the three automatic picks for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Jason Roy is likely to be rotated depending on the pitch and venue if KKR wants to employ and extra bowler in Gus Atkinson. Roy can also be sacrificed for Gurbaz at the top of the order.

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma/Vaibhav Arora:

How has the overall KKR Playing XI shaped up for IPL 2024 season?

Hits:

KKR strengthened their spin attack with the purchase of Mujeeb Rahman who can replace Sunil Narine if required.

Knight Riders needed fast bowlers and they acquired Mitchell Starc for an all-time high of INR 24.75 crore. Towards the end, they also snapped up Gus Atkinson.

Sherfane Rutherford, who was picked up in the auction can be a replacement for Russell but can’t play in the playing XI if KKR pick two overseas batters.

The addition of Chetan Sakariya and Gus Atkinson can help KKR sort out the fast bowling issue.

Misses:

KKR are going to have issues while finishing games despite having Rinku. Manish Pandey the new addition is also not a finisher.

Atkinson may not fit into the first-choice XI, and their Indian seamers lack experience.

They also seem to be lacking the batting depth; Ramandeep Singh scored 127 runs at a strike rate of 222.80 in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but is unproven at this IPL.

