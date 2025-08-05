After India U19 Call-up, New Pace Sensation Ignites IPL 2026 Auction Chances With Five-wicket Haul In DPL 2025

Udhav Mohan bowled a terrific spell against the Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL 2025.

Udhav Mohan, a young sensation from Delhi is making his name in the cricketing world. Playing for the Purani Delhi 6 in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, the speedster scalped a five-wicket haul to leave his opposition reeling at an average total. The wickets came at an important juncture in the first match of their campaign. While Mohan’s team begin their campaign with this game, the Outer Delhi Warriors are playing their second DPL 2025 game, having lost their first one.

All matches (47) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW 25/0 PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 87/5 GUG 89/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 234/3 MEL 119/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN 169/10 PHG 173/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 72/6 PENG 104/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT 23/3 SRAK 256/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PUT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW 34/10 HTW 38/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW 30/2 BBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings

The young sensation from Delhi was recently announced to be a part of India’s U19 squad which will tour Australia in September 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad a few days ago, and Mohan earned his maiden call-up to represent the nation. This suggests that there is a lot of skill on display for the youngster. Mohan was the last bowler to be introduced into the attack. He gave away 26 runs and scalped five wickets for his side, to limit the Outer Delhi Warriors to a score of 148.

With the IPL trade window nearing its business front, a few franchises might have their eyes on the 18-year-old. The pacer ran through the Warriors’ batting line-up, dismissing all of their middle-order batters. The selectors will be watching him from close quarters.

ALSO READ:

Udhav Mohan Set To Play For India U19 After DPL 2025 Stint

The youngster will feature under captain Ayush Mhatre, who had performed well on the recent tour to England. The Indian U19 team managed to clinch the Youth ODI series by a margin of 3-2. Along with Mhatre, young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi also made huge runs on the same tour. Mohan will look to strengthen the bowling unit with his pace and accuracy. The Indians are set to play three one-day matches and two multi-day games. Players will play these in the form of Youth Tests.

The youngster received a lot of compliments from the management of his franchise in DPL 2025. Akash Nangia, who is the owner of the Purani Delhi 6, heaped praise on Mohan stating that the youngster completely deserves the India call-up. The right-arm pacer was bought by the franchise for a sum of 6.60 lakhs in the auctions earlier this year.

India’s domestic circuit, as well as the robust Youth teams hold the key towards player development. The recent U19 tour to England unearthed many new faces in Indian cricket. These tours also enhance youngsters to understand the dynamics of the game. Every country has a different set of weather conditions and demands a different set of skills. The conditions will accustom the youngsters in quick time. These matches will pave the way for them to become better cricketers.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.