After India U19 Call-up, New Pace Sensation Ignites IPL 2026 Auction Chances With Five-wicket Haul In DPL 2025

Udhav Mohan bowled a terrific spell against the Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL 2025.
Udhav Mohan, a young sensation from Delhi is making his name in the cricketing world. Playing for the Purani Delhi 6 in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, the speedster scalped a five-wicket haul to leave his opposition reeling at an average total. The wickets came at an important juncture in the first match of their campaign. While Mohan’s team begin their campaign with this game, the Outer Delhi Warriors are playing their second DPL 2025 game, having lost their first one.
The young sensation from Delhi was recently announced to be a part of India’s U19 squad which will tour Australia in September 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad a few days ago, and Mohan earned his maiden call-up to represent the nation. This suggests that there is a lot of skill on display for the youngster. Mohan was the last bowler to be introduced into the attack. He gave away 26 runs and scalped five wickets for his side, to limit the Outer Delhi Warriors to a score of 148.
With the IPL trade window nearing its business front, a few franchises might have their eyes on the 18-year-old. The pacer ran through the Warriors’ batting line-up, dismissing all of their middle-order batters. The selectors will be watching him from close quarters.
The youngster will feature under captain Ayush Mhatre, who had performed well on the recent tour to England. The Indian U19 team managed to clinch the Youth ODI series by a margin of 3-2. Along with Mhatre, young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi also made huge runs on the same tour. Mohan will look to strengthen the bowling unit with his pace and accuracy. The Indians are set to play three one-day matches and two multi-day games. Players will play these in the form of Youth Tests.
The youngster received a lot of compliments from the management of his franchise in DPL 2025. Akash Nangia, who is the owner of the Purani Delhi 6, heaped praise on Mohan stating that the youngster completely deserves the India call-up. The right-arm pacer was bought by the franchise for a sum of 6.60 lakhs in the auctions earlier this year.
India’s domestic circuit, as well as the robust Youth teams hold the key towards player development. The recent U19 tour to England unearthed many new faces in Indian cricket. These tours also enhance youngsters to understand the dynamics of the game. Every country has a different set of weather conditions and demands a different set of skills. The conditions will accustom the youngsters in quick time. These matches will pave the way for them to become better cricketers.
