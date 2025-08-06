News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jamie Overton IPL 2026 auction target CSK release
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Jamie Overton At IPL 2026 Auction if CSK Release Him

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 6, 2025
4 min read

The English all-rounder has represented a lot of T20 league franchises.

Jamie Overton IPL 2026 auction target CSK release

Scouting never stops. Even though an off-season beckons the Indian Premier League (IPL), franchises always have their eyes open to lookout for players. With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy out of the way, the scouts for every franchise will have some time to regroup and reflect on what their franchises need. The focus, will thereafter shift towards the T20 leagues around the globe. One player from the recently concluded series which franchises will have an eye on, would be Jamie Overton.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20
France tour of Sweden 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Johor JOR

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Putrajaya PUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
07 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings

The bowling all-rounder started off on the final day with a bang. He scored two boundaries off the first two balls bowled by Prasidh Krishna. While the second was off the inside-edge, the first was a blistering pull shot. Overton’s career trajectory portrays potential, but is also marred by injuries that have kept him away from the game in phases. The 31-year-old was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recent IPL season. He played just three matches for the team, scoring 15 runs and wasn’t able to get a wicket.

Looking at their squad, there are high chances that the five-time IPL champions might put his name in the release list ahead of IPL 2026. And if that happens, Overton might be a good fit for some of the other IPL franchises. Here are the three teams which could pick Jamie Overton in the IPL 2026 auction, if CSK let him go.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The Royals from Rajasthan had a dismal performance in the previous season. The champions of the first season finished ninth in the points table in 2025, winning just four out of their 14 group stage fixtures. It is quite evident that things need to change. With the retention rules allowing them to retain a few obvious choices, the question lingering around the management would be regarding the remaining spots. Jamie Overton could be a good fit for this franchise, considering his all-round abilities.

There are two things involved here. One, the availability of Jofra Archer. By no means is this a way to compare Archer and Overton. Both players have different skill sets. But if the Royals can vacate an overseas spot, Overton might be the name on their minds. The Rajasthan Royals might need a bowling all-rounder to bolster their chances. Currently, a lot rests on Shimron Hetmyer to finish things off. The team was too dependent on Hetmyer’s finishing abilities and Overton can make sure that he shares those with the West Indies batter.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Another team which is in a dire need for a bowling all-rounder is the Delhi Capitals. They started strong in the previous season, and were the only team to win their first four matches of the league stage. However, they lost the way post that. And the slide in momentum cost them a playoffs spot. The Capitals finished fifth, and could not qualify for the playoffs because of their loss to the Mumbai Indians. Considering the nature of their home ground, Jamie Overton might be on their list of players to watch out for.

Though Overton possesses an average record in the IPL, his exploits in the Vitality Blast in England show a lot of promise. Having played 102 matches in the Blast, Overton has scored 842 runs. The average is below 20, but the strike rate is where things get interesting. Overton has struck at 168.06 in the tournament, which indicates his power-hitting game. The Capitals might need a bowler who can bat down the order, along with the likes of Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma. To add to that, Overton’s bowling can give Axar Patel a couple of overs to breathe, just in case a bowler is taken to the cleaners.

ALSO READ:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

The defending champions would not want to change a lot. But they will surely look to fill the slight loopholes which they carried in the last season. One of those loopholes would be Liam Livingstone’s form with the bat. In 10 matches, the English all-rounder could manage only 112 runs at an average of 16. His strike-rate was also in the 130s and could not add a lot to the team’s chances. With Jitesh Sharma doing the heavy-lifting at the back-end, the team would love to have an all-rounder like Overton in the ranks.

The bowling all-rounder has also featured in the Big Bash League (BBL) for two seasons. He represented the Adelaide Strikers for two seasons in the league. In the 2024/25 season, he scored 191 runs from nine innings with a strike-rate of 156.55. Despite his injuries, Overton can add to the RCB arsenal and help them retain the title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026 Auction
Jamie Overton
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

LSG Youngster Ayush Badoni in Demand for Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Pursuit

LSG Youngster in Demand for Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Pursuit

11:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
How Former Mumbai Indians Star Played a Key Role in Recruiting Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Sensation Vipraj Nigam

How Former Mumbai Indians Star Played a Key Role in Recruiting Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Sensation

He was picked up for INR 50 lakhs at last auction.
7:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
rcb ipl 2025 suyash sharma dpl 2025 delhi premier league

RCB Star Continues Impressive Form From IPL 2025, Claims Match-winning 4-17 In DPL 2025

His performance set up his team's first win of the Delhi Premier League 2025
6:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former RCB Net Bowler Money Grewal Impresses in DPL 2025 in Consecutive Games; Sets Sights on IPL 2026 Auction After Going Unsold in IPL 2025.jpg

Former RCB Net Bowler Impresses in DPL 2025 in Consecutive Games; Sets Sights on IPL 2026 Auction After Going Unsold in IPL 2025

He also came for RCB trials last season.
5:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
After India U19 Call-up, New Pace Sensation Ignites IPL 2026 Auction Chances With Five-wicket Haul In DPL 2025

After India U19 Call-up, New Pace Sensation Ignites IPL 2026 Auction Chances With Five-wicket Haul In DPL 2025

Udhav Mohan bowled a terrific spell against the Outer Delhi Warriors in DPL 2025.
5:58 pm
Amogh Bodas
RCB Tim David

RCB Star Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During WI vs AUS Fifth T20I

The incident took place during the fifth over of the final T20I against West Indies in St Kitts on July 28.
5:12 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.