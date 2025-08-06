3 Teams That Could Target Jamie Overton At IPL 2026 Auction if CSK Release Him

The English all-rounder has represented a lot of T20 league franchises.

Scouting never stops. Even though an off-season beckons the Indian Premier League (IPL), franchises always have their eyes open to lookout for players. With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy out of the way, the scouts for every franchise will have some time to regroup and reflect on what their franchises need. The focus, will thereafter shift towards the T20 leagues around the globe. One player from the recently concluded series which franchises will have an eye on, would be Jamie Overton.

The bowling all-rounder started off on the final day with a bang. He scored two boundaries off the first two balls bowled by Prasidh Krishna. While the second was off the inside-edge, the first was a blistering pull shot. Overton’s career trajectory portrays potential, but is also marred by injuries that have kept him away from the game in phases. The 31-year-old was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recent IPL season. He played just three matches for the team, scoring 15 runs and wasn’t able to get a wicket.

Looking at their squad, there are high chances that the five-time IPL champions might put his name in the release list ahead of IPL 2026. And if that happens, Overton might be a good fit for some of the other IPL franchises. Here are the three teams which could pick Jamie Overton in the IPL 2026 auction, if CSK let him go.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The Royals from Rajasthan had a dismal performance in the previous season. The champions of the first season finished ninth in the points table in 2025, winning just four out of their 14 group stage fixtures. It is quite evident that things need to change. With the retention rules allowing them to retain a few obvious choices, the question lingering around the management would be regarding the remaining spots. Jamie Overton could be a good fit for this franchise, considering his all-round abilities.

There are two things involved here. One, the availability of Jofra Archer. By no means is this a way to compare Archer and Overton. Both players have different skill sets. But if the Royals can vacate an overseas spot, Overton might be the name on their minds. The Rajasthan Royals might need a bowling all-rounder to bolster their chances. Currently, a lot rests on Shimron Hetmyer to finish things off. The team was too dependent on Hetmyer’s finishing abilities and Overton can make sure that he shares those with the West Indies batter.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Another team which is in a dire need for a bowling all-rounder is the Delhi Capitals. They started strong in the previous season, and were the only team to win their first four matches of the league stage. However, they lost the way post that. And the slide in momentum cost them a playoffs spot. The Capitals finished fifth, and could not qualify for the playoffs because of their loss to the Mumbai Indians. Considering the nature of their home ground, Jamie Overton might be on their list of players to watch out for.

Though Overton possesses an average record in the IPL, his exploits in the Vitality Blast in England show a lot of promise. Having played 102 matches in the Blast, Overton has scored 842 runs. The average is below 20, but the strike rate is where things get interesting. Overton has struck at 168.06 in the tournament, which indicates his power-hitting game. The Capitals might need a bowler who can bat down the order, along with the likes of Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma. To add to that, Overton’s bowling can give Axar Patel a couple of overs to breathe, just in case a bowler is taken to the cleaners.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

The defending champions would not want to change a lot. But they will surely look to fill the slight loopholes which they carried in the last season. One of those loopholes would be Liam Livingstone’s form with the bat. In 10 matches, the English all-rounder could manage only 112 runs at an average of 16. His strike-rate was also in the 130s and could not add a lot to the team’s chances. With Jitesh Sharma doing the heavy-lifting at the back-end, the team would love to have an all-rounder like Overton in the ranks.

The bowling all-rounder has also featured in the Big Bash League (BBL) for two seasons. He represented the Adelaide Strikers for two seasons in the league. In the 2024/25 season, he scored 191 runs from nine innings with a strike-rate of 156.55. Despite his injuries, Overton can add to the RCB arsenal and help them retain the title.

