SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 25 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction:

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

Date

3 January 2024

Time

3:45 PM IST

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Zak Crawley made 54 runs in his only innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Aaron Hardie has 65 runs at a strike rate of 125 in four BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has 5 wickets at 12 balls apiece in three BBL innings against them.

Josh Inglis has 233 runs at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 144.72 in eight BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties against them.

Laurie Evans made 39 runs in his only BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Ashton Agar has 12 wickets at an average of 19.58 and a strike rate of 16.50 in 11 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Jhye Richardson has 15 wickets at an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 12 in eight BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Andrew Tye has 16 wickets at an average of 20.31 and a strike rate of 15.93 in 13 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Jason Behrendorff has 14 wickets at an average of 22.42 and a strike rate of 18 in 12 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Matthew Short has 172 runs at an average of 19.11 and a strike rate of 108.17 in nine BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has 4 wickets against them.

D’Arcy Short has 391 runs at an average of 39.10 and a strike rate of 120.30 in 11 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Chris Lynn has 653 runs at 43.53 and a strike rate of 136.32 in 18 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has six fifties against them.

Wes Agar has 9 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 13.33 in seven BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Brendan Doggett has 11 wickets at an average of 13.72 and a strike rate of 10.90 in six BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Perth has been 163, with the pacers snaring 76.73% of wickets here. The track will be nice for the batters, with more help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), James Bazley, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce.

SCO vs STR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SCO vs STR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SCO vs STR Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hardie will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis is also among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Inglis has been in terrific form and knows the conditions in Perth quite well. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is another popular captaincy option for this game. Short will also contribute with both bat and ball, and he has done well this season. Another fine outing is well on the cards.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lance Morris: Lance Morris has been selected by less than 18% of people as of now. Morris is an ideal bowler for the conditions in Perth. He has the pace and can generate ample bounce to trouble the batters and snare a few wickets.

Brendan Doggett: Brendan Doggett has a fabulous record against Perth Scorchers and will enjoy bowling in Perth. Doggett might bowl in the powerplay and middle overs and can snare a few wickets. He can be tried in a few teams.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Zak Crawley, Adam Hose, Wes Agar and Jhye Richardson.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, D’Arcy Short and Andrew Tye.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among three among Zak Crawley, Adam Hose, Wes Agar and Jhye Richardson.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cooper Connolly, Lance Morris, Brendan Doggett and Henry Thornton.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are a fearsome unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the game.

