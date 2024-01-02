Gujarat Giants' 20-year-old recruit smashes her best ODI score against India Women

Gujarat Giants (GG) were the most active franchise in the WPL 2024 auction, for they bought as many as ten players, the most among the five teams.

Overall, GG have formed a formidable unit and will be the one to watch out for next season.

Gujarat Giants (GG) were the most active franchise in the WPL 2024 auction, for they bought as many as ten players, the most among the five teams. Before the auction, they released 11 players after their shambolic performance in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. GG could win only two of the eight games and ended at the bottom of the points table.

Their net run rate (-2.220) was also the worst among all the sides in the competition. Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were the two teams not to make it to the playoffs. As a result, GG decided to do a complete revamp ahead of the next season.

They had the largest purse in the WPL 2024 auction and went all-out for their targetted players. GG bought a nice blend of experienced and youth players and look like a formidable unit going into the second season of WPL. They had three overseas slots, and Gujarat used them precisely.

GG bought the Aussie superstars - Phoebe Litchfield and Lauren Cheatle - and the Scottish all-rounder Kathryn Bryce in the overseas category. They have also roped in exciting domestic talents like Meghna Singh and Kashvee Gautam. Overall, GG have formed a formidable unit and will be the one to watch out for next season.

GG star smashes a magnificent ton against India

As mentioned above, Gujarat Giants have made some notable buys in the WPL auction 2024. Among the players is Phoebe Litchfield, who fetched a whopping INR 1 crore in the auction and was the most expensive player of the event. She is a terrific batter with vast talent and potential.

Litchfield notched up his second ODI ton and made his best score in this format. The 20-year-old accumulated 119 runs in 125 balls, including 16 boundaries and a maximum. It was a calm and composed knock by the southpaw as Litchfield unfurled her full range in Wankhede.

Litchfield is among the best young talents in world cricket at the moment. She has taken the world cricket by storm since his debut. Further, the Aussie batter is improving with every game and transforming herself into an all-format superstar.

No wonder the teams went all-out after her in the auction. Phoebe Litchfield will be a long-term investment for Gujarat Giants. They would hope that she turns out to be the difference this time around.

