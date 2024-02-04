SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 30 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals

Date

4 February 2024

Time

7:00 PM IST

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jordan Hermann has 395 runs at an average of 28.21 and a strike rate of 113.83 in 16 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Dawid Malan has 894 runs at an average of 30.82 and a strike rate of 127.89 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Tom Abell has 685 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 130.97 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Aiden Markram has 1005 runs at an average of 29.55 and a strike rate of 135.26 in 39 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 16 wickets in this timeframe.

Tristan Stubbs has 493 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 142.07 in 23 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Marco Jansen has 339 runs at an average of 30.81 and a strike rate of 146.12 in 21 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 18.23 in 30 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Daniel Worrall has 25 wickets at an average of 16.80 and a strike rate of 12.96 in 16 T20 innings since 2023.

Jason Roy has 1151 runs at an average of 25.02 and a strike rate of 139.85 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Jos Buttler has 2193 runs at an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 141.66 in 64 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 20 fifties.

David Miller has 1008 runs at an average of 27.24 and a strike rate of 132.11 in 51 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Lungi Ngidi has 26 wickets at an average of 28.46 and a strike rate of 18.88 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 41 wickets at an average of 24.36 and a strike rate of 19 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Gqeberha has been 148, with the pacers snaring 57.73% of wickets here. Expect a slow track with some help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall.

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Dane Vilas, Wihan Lubbe, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi.

SEC vs PR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SEC vs PR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. Markram’s bowling value will increase in Gqeberha. His batting will also fetch a few points.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Jansen will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will open the innings. He can play a long innings. Buttler’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Simon Harmer: Simon Harmer’s selection % is less than 10 as of now. Harmer will enjoy bowling in Gqeberha since the track will be sluggish. Expect him to snare a few wickets.

Obed McCoy: Obed McCoy is selected by less than 15% of people as of now. McCoy will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. The deck will be slow, increasing the value of his slower ones and cutters.

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dane Vilas: Dane Vilas might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Liam Dawson, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Tristan Stubbs, Daniel Worrall, and Obed McCoy.

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Wihan Lubbe, Liam Dawson, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, David Miller, Simon Harmer, and Obed McCoy.

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

