Watch: Ben Stokes has no answer to another Jasprit Bumrah peach

England had no answers to Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell of fast bowling.

Pitches in India in Test cricket is all about spin bowling as the bulk of the work is done by the spinners. But not always, if you have a quality fast bowler like Jasprit Bumrah who takes the pitch out of the equation. On Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam, Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with a devastating spell of fast bowling.

Bumrah started a new spell with an attempt to clean up England’s lower order quickly. He went round the wicket and got the ball to seam in. The ball kept a touch low and clattered through England skipper Ben Stokes’ defences, uprooting the off stump. The England captain made an entertaining 47 before getting out to this beauty. He dropped his bat in despair suggesting he had no clue how to play that. This was classical fast bowling at its best. With this wicket, Bumrah completed 150 wickets in only his 34th Test match.

WATCH: Ben Stokes left clueless by Jasprit Bumrah

Earlier, India were bowled out for 396 in the morning session. England started brightly with an opening stand of 59 but soon lost their way after Crawley was dismissed for a 78-ball 76. India’s premier spinner R Ashwin was struggling to find his rhythm. But Bumrah dismantled England’s middle-order with reverse-swing dismissing Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow. He went on to pick up a 6-wicket haul later.

Apart from Crawley and Stokes, none of the touring batters could trouble the scorers much as they had no answers to Jasprit Bumrah. England were bowled out for 253 handing the home team a useful 143-run lead.

