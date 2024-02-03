WATCH: Shocking drop from Rohit Sharma to offer Ben Stokes a lifeline

Rohit Sharma drops Ben Stokes.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test at Vizag, finishing with his career-best spell in the longest format. Bumrah ended his spell with six wickets as he ripped through the England batting lineup and handed India a match-winning 143-run lead.

However, during the England innings, three Lions skipper Ben Stokes did his best to deny the Indian bowlers and propel the England scoreboard. He was looking well settled in the middle when India blew a sure-shot chance to get rid of the dynamic left-hander.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma missed a rare catching opportunity to give the England captain a reprieve in what could have been a turning point in the match. The incident took place during the penultimate ball of the 45th over of England’s first innings. The opportunity slipped away when Kuldeep Yadav induced a thick edge from a Ben Stokes cut shot.

Despite Rohit Sharma managing to touch the ball with his fingertips, the minimal reaction time resulted in a missed opportunity.

Fortunately for the hosts, the dropped catch did not prove costly as Ben Stokes could manage to add only 23 runs and got dismissed shy of a half-century. Jasprit Bumrah later dismissed Stokes for 47 runs, securing his fourth wicket in the innings. Bumrah continued his impressive performance by also dismissing Tom Hartley and James Anderson to clean up the England tail and complete his six-wicket haul in the match.

Earlier, the Indian team posted a total of 396 runs after choosing to bat first. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a spectacular double century, while none of the other batters managed to cross the 50-run mark.

