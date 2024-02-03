WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah rips apart Ollie Pope's stumps with a wicked yorker

Bumrah's second spell after lunch on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test brought him two back to back wickets.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah delivered a scintillating spell against England during the second session of Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag. Bumrah's second spell post-lunch resulted in securing two consecutive wickets, dismissing Joe Root and Ollie Pope and thereby putting England in a precarious position.

Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a testament to his prowess with a wicked yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope. Pope, who was the hero of England's victory in the first Test in Hyderabad could not make much impact in Vizag after being sent back to the hut for 23, courtesy of Bumrah's stunner.

The India pacer shattered Ollie Pope's stumps with a late inswinging yorker in the 28th over. This was the 5th time that Bumrah dismissed Pope in a span of 10 innings. Earlier, Bumrah picked Root's wicket with an inch-perfect outswinger.

England starts well after Yashasvi Jaiswal's double hundred

Pope's dismissal marked the fourth wicket the visitors lost during the second session of the match in Vizag as the Three Lions find themselves in a tough spot. Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved his maiden double century, contributing significantly to India's first-innings total of 396. Jaiswal secured his double hundred with a six and a four off Shoaib Bashir, while the rest of the team had a lacklustre display with the bat.

In response, England made a promising start but suffered rapid setbacks after reaching fifty runs for the first wicket. Despite Zak Crawley's impressive batting, he relinquished his wicket attempting a big shot. Crawley's dismissal triggered a downfall for England, resulting in the consecutive losses of key batters Root and Pope.

