Anderson and Ashwin involved in exchange of words; ENG quick complains to umpire

Ravichandran Ashwin-James Anderson exchange words during IND vs ENG 2nd Test

The ongoing IND vs ENG 2nd Test is shaping up nicely. After the Indian batters dominated on Day 1, the England bowlers had a good first session on Day 2 as they managed to restrict India under 400 despite an overnight score of 336/6.

However, during the opening session on Day 2, Ravichandran Ashwin, who was standing at the non-striker's end seemed to have an exchange of words with England quick James Anderson.

Anderson, who bowled the second over of the day following England's decision to opt for the new ball, was irked with Ashwin's positioning at the non-striker's end.

The 41-year-old at first, was miffed as Ashwin was seen stretching his arms beside the umpire when Anderson was running in to bowl. This put Anderson off as he had to pull out from his run-up. Next, the England quick was seemingly upset with the fact that the Indian was in his line while he was bowling by standing close to the umpire at the non-striker’s end.

Anderson and Ashwin involved in exchange of words

Anderson then brought the matter to the umpire's attention, indicating that the Indian all-rounder might have been standing too close to the stumps.

Interestingly the duo share a history because of their difference of opinion related to run-out at the non-striker's end. Anderson had merely shredded Ashwin's photo on camera in 2019 after the Indian cricketer had run out the England legend's teammate, Jos Butler in an IPL match.

A year later, Ashwin made a remark aimed at Anderson, referring to the incident when the English cricketer expressed dissatisfaction with a run-out at the non-striker's end during a U19 World Cup match in 2020.

