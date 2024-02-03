Yashasvi Jaiswal double-hundred: 22-year-old opener matches a three-decade-old feat of former Indian player

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke a few records during his marathon knock against England in the second Test.

After completing his double-century, the southpaw equalled an elite record held by only two Indian batters previously.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a fantastic start to his Test career. Jaiswal amassed 171 on his debut Test innings against West Indies in Dominica, the third-highest score on Test debut by an Indian batter.

The 22-year-old has continued his tremendous work against England in a high-octane five-match Test series. He made a blistering 80 in the first game but couldn’t continue his innings long and got out while attempting a rash shot early in the day.

However, Jaiswal rectified his mistakes and played a mammoth knock in the second Test, scoring his maiden double-ton in just his tenth Test innings. While every other Indian batter failed to capitalise on the starts they got, Jaiswal showed immense composure and appetite to bat long and score big hundreds in Visakhapatnam.

After walking off unbeaten on 179 last evening, Jaiswal expressed his desire to “double it up” the next day and bat deep to solidify India’s first-innings total, and he did precisely that.

“I would love to double it up and make sure I just keep going and make sure I play till the end for my team, and I will try my best tomorrow,” stated Yashasvi yesterday to the official broadcasters.

Yashasvi Jaiswal matches a three-decade-old feat of former Indian player

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke a few records during his marathon knock against England in the second Test.

Jaiswal became only the third Indian batter after Vinod Kambli and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar to hit a double ton at age 22 or less in Test cricket. Jaiswal also became the third youngest Indian to amass 200 or more, reaching the milestone at 22 years and 37 days.

Vinod Kambli reached the 200-run mark twice before turning 22 in 1993, first at 21 years and 32 days against England and second at 21 years and 54 days against Zimbabwe. Sunil Gavaskar made a double-ton at 21 years and 277 days in 1971 against West Indies.

Jaiswal couldn’t have asked for a better start to his Test career. He has shown fantastic range and skills against spin and pace in a young career.

It was surprising to see him in a hurry in the previous game since Jaiswal knows to play mammoth knocks in red-ball cricket. He bided his time initially this time around and didn’t throw away a steady start.

