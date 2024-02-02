‘Rahul sir and Rohit bhai told me to….’ - Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals dressing room chat that led to his highest Test score

Jaiswal acknowledged the support he received from the team management, particularly head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. Their advice to convert his start into a big innings played a significant role in his approach throughout the day.

In the gripping first day of the second Test at Visakhapatnam, Yashasvi Jaiswal stamped his authority with a masterful unbeaten 179, leading India to a solid total of 336-6 against England at stumps. This innings from the 22-year-old not only underlined his burgeoning potential but also highlighted the maturity he has at this level.

The Visakhapatnam pitch initially offered some help to the bowlers, particularly the spinners, with notable seam and bounce. However, Jaiswal's technique and temperament shone through.

"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam,” Jaiswal said after the match.

He meticulously navigated the early challenges, converting opportunities into runs whenever possible. His ability to adapt to the changing conditions of the pitch was particularly commendable.

“However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end. I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now,” the youngster added.

Jaiswal's approached his innings with a mix of caution and calculated risk-taking. He paced his innings beautifully, showing great maturity in building his knock. The left-hander's approach was marked by a distinct shift in gears post-lunch, as he began to assert himself more dominantly against the English bowlers, particularly targeting debutant Shoaib Bashir and veteran James Anderson.

Alastair Cook, the former England captain, praised Jaiswal's composure, highlighting it as an innings of maturity and skill beyond his years. Cook's observations were echoed across the cricket fraternity, with many recognizing the potential of Jaiswal as a future star in Indian cricket.

Jaiswal's innings was not just about his personal milestone but also about holding the Indian innings together. While other experienced Indian batters, including Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, failed to capitalize on their starts, Jaiswal's anchoring role became crucial for the team's overall performance.

Reflecting on his innings, Jaiswal acknowledged the support he received from the team management, particularly head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. Their advice to convert his start into a big innings played a significant role in his approach throughout the day.

“The pitch played a bit differently, in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce. Rahul sir and Rohit bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end," Jaiswal concluded.

As Day 2 beckons, the cricketing world will keenly watch if Jaiswal can convert his already impressive innings into a monumental double century. His performance has certainly set the stage for an intriguing contest in the days to come. As England looks to respond, Jaiswal's role will be pivotal in shaping the direction of this Test match.