SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 24 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat

Date

3 January 2024

Time

12:35 PM IST

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Josh Philippe has 214 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 125.14 in ten BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a fifty against them.

James Vince has 241 runs at an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 149.68 in seven BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has two fifties against them.

Kurtis Patterson has 149 runs at an average of 24.83 and a strike rate of 136.69 in six BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a fifty against them.

Moises Henriques has 271 runs at an average of 22.58 and a strike rate of 130.28 in 14 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has two fifties against them.

Jordan Silk has 239 runs at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 134.26 in 11 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Sean Abbott has 27 wickets at an average of 16.40 and a strike rate of 11.74 in 15 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has three four-wicket hauls against them.

Ben Dwarshuis has 15 wickets at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 19.26 in 14 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Josh Brown has 88 runs at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 187.23 in three BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

Colin Munro has 204 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 123.63 in nine BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

Nathan McSweeney has 128 runs at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 136.17 in four BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

Matt Renshaw has 194 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 139.56 in seven BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two wickets against them.

Michael Neser has 165 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 155.66 in eight BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 20.14 and a strike rate of 13.85 in nine BBL innings against them.

Spencer Johnson took three wickets in his only game against Sydney Sixers.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Coffs Harbour has been 177, with the pacers snaring 50% of wickets here. Expect a balanced track, with some extra help for the batters. The new ball will swing a bit before the pitch gets nice for batting. The teams winning the toss might opt to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy.

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

SIX vs HEA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SIX vs HEA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SIX vs HEA Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jack Edwards: Jack Edwards will also contribute with both bat and ball. Edwards has done quite well lately and can again make an impact. Another fine outing is well on the cards.

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Munro has been in terrific form this season and will enjoy batting here. He will look to make an impact again.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Walter’s bowling will be effective in Gabba. His batting can also fetch a few points.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kurtis Patterson: Kurtis Patterson has been selected by less than 8% of people as of now. Patterson looked in good nick in the previous game and will bat in the top order. He can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Matt Renshaw: Matt Renshaw has a selection % of less than 25 as of now. Renshaw has done well against Sydney Sixers in the past and will like to bat in Brisbane. He can be tried in a few teams.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joel Davies: Joel Davies might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Philippe, Colin Munro, Ben Dwarshuis and Spencer Johnson.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Josh Brown, Jordan Silk and Sean Abbott.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kurtis Patterson, Matt Renshaw, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nathan McSweeney, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott and Matthew Kuhnemann.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are strong and have quality players. However, the Brisbane Heat are in form and might prevail.

