"Got no regrets": David Warner's honest take on ball-tampering scandal

The debate surrounding the lifetime captaincy ban imposed on David Warner following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal could have been handled differently, according to the retiring batting stalwart. In Sydney on Monday, Warner expressed his sentiments, acknowledging that despite the challenging episode, he has moved forward from it.

The lifetime leadership ban was imposed on Warner after his teammate Cameron Bancroft was discovered with sandpaper in his trouser pocket, leading to Australia's admission of ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018.

Notably, Warner received the most severe punishment among the three cricketers penalized, with captain Steve Smith and Bancroft being the other two.

In 2022, an amendment to Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct for players and staff provided Warner with the opportunity to appeal against the ban. However, he ultimately chose not to do so after reportedly learning that the review panel hearing was scheduled to be conducted in public.

David Warner shares his honest take on ball-tampering scandal

When asked about any lingering bitterness regarding the lifetime leadership ban and the review conducted by Cricket Australia, Warner, the 37-year-old dynamic opener, addressed the matter.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Warner had previously announced his decision to retire from the longest format after the third and final Test against Pakistan at the SCG on Wednesday. Having captained Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, Warner expressed satisfaction with his leadership roles in the lucrative T20 league.

Warner, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket alongside the end of his Test career this week, revealed the lessons he learned from the ball-tampering scandal.

"...Reflecting back on that whole period, my whole career, I've got no regrets because you are going to have a lot of hurdles you are going to have to jump."

