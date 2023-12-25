SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 14 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Sixers are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars

Date

26 December 2023

Time

12:35 PM IST

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Josh Philippe has 334 runs at an average of 30.36 and a strike rate of 141.52 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has three fifties against them.

James Vince has 340 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 133.85 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a fifty against them.

Daniel Hughes has 312 runs at an average of 22.28 and a strike rate of 125.30 in 15 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a fifty against them.

Moises Henriques has 478 runs at an average of 31.86 and a strike rate of 149.84 in 19 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has three fifties against them.

Jordan Silk has 316 runs at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 116.17 in 14 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Ben Dwarshuis has 18 wickets at an average of 22.72 and a strike rate of 15.94 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Steve O’Keefe has 17 wickets at an average of 18.58 and a strike rate of 18.70 in 15 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 679 runs at an average of 45.26 and a strike rate of 157.54 in 17 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has 12 wickets at 17.41 balls apiece in 14 BBL innings against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 335 runs at an average of 37.22 and a strike rate of 165.84 in ten BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 310 runs at an average of 34.44 and a strike rate of 133.04 in 14 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties against them.

Mark Steketee has 12 wickets at an average of 23.58 and a strike rate of 15 in nine BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sydney has been 163, with the pacers snaring 72.83% of wickets here. The tracks this season have been decent for batting in Sydney, with the pacers getting more help. The teams winning the toss might elect to bowl first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with scattered thunderstorms, is forecast.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe.

Melbourne Stars: Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Mark Steketee, Haris Rauf.

SIX vs STA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SIX vs STA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SIX vs STA Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Henriques has a fabulous record against Melbourne Stars, and his recent form has also been good. Expect another fine outing for him.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is another popular captaincy option for this game. Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his overall record against Sydney Sixers is also top-notch. Expect him to make an impact again.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will also contribute with both bat and ball. Stoinis has done well against Sydney Sixers previously and will enjoy playing in SCG. A good outing can not be ruled out.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

James Vince: James Vince has a low selection % of 38 as of now. Vince has done well against Melbourne Stars and has vast experience playing in SCG. He will look to contribute to this game.

Mark Steketee: Mark Steketee can be another nice differential pick. He has done well against Sydney Sixers in the past and will look to perform again. The track will also assist him.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jonathan Merlo: Jonathan Merlo might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir and Ben Dwarshuis.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Harper, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk and Steve O’Keefe.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among James Vince, Thomas Rogers, Jackson Bird and Haris Rauf.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Harper, Jordan Silk, Steve O’Keefe and Mark Steketee.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

