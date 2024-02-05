SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 23 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Sharjah Warriors are a strong side and should win the contest.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Date

5 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Johnson Charles has 967 runs at an average of 35.81 and a strike rate of 143.47 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and two centuries.

Sean Williams has 425 runs at an average of 23.61 and a strike rate of 130.76 in 23 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Chris Woakes has 21 wickets at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 21 in 23 T20 innings since 2023.

Michael-Kyle Pepper has 587 runs at an average of 25.52 and a strike rate of 160.38 in 23 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Sam Hain has 1030 runs at an average of 39.61 and a strike rate of 140.51 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Laurie Evans has 1221 runs at an average of 29.78 and a strike rate of 154.36 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Andre Russell has 714 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 170.40 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 36 wickets at an average of 24.47 and a strike rate of 15.36 in 35 T20 innings in this timeframe.

David Willey has 36 wickets at an average of 23.13 and a strike rate of 18.27 in 36 T20 innings since 2023.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sharjah has been 144, with the pacers snaring 65.95% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Sean Williams, Basil Hameed, Lewis Gregory, Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Mark Watt, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Sagar Kalyan, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. Expect him to make an impact again.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine will enjoy bowling in Sharjah. The deck has offered a bit for the spinners here, and Narine can exploit it. His batting can also fetch a few points.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

James Fuller: James Fuller’s selection % is less than 8 as of now. Fuller will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can also bat a bit.

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke has been selected by less than 12 as of now. Clarke will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. He can be tried in a few teams.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sagar Kalyan: Sagar Kalyan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Laurie Evans, James Fuller, and Joshua Little.

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, and Chris Woakes.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sean Williams, Sam Hain, James Fuller, and Joshua Little.

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sunil Narine, and Muhammad Jawadullah.

SJH vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

