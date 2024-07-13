SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Match 10: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: On paper, Siechem Madurai Panthers look like a stronger team. Their players have also done well this TNPL. Expect them to win the game.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Date

13 July 2024

Time

3:15 PM IST

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

S Lokeshwar has 154 runs at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 130.50 in five TNPL innings in Salem. He also has a fifty here.

S Lokeshwar’s last five scores: 7, 69, 40, 44 & 41.

Hari Nishaanth has 189 runs at an average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 128.57 in six TNPL innings against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He also has a fifty against them.

Hari Nishaanth’s previous five scores: 39, 8, 20, 28 & 19.

Swapnil Singh has 127 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 124.50 in six TNPL innings in Salem. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of 28.50 in six TNPL innings here.

Swapnil Singh’s last five figures: 0/20, 1/30, 0/19, 0/13 & 1/9.

Murugan Ashwin has 7 wickets at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of 18 in six TNPL innings against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Gurjapneet Singh has 3 wickets at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two TNPL innings against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Gurjapneet Singh’s previous five figures: 1/29, 0/36, 2/42, 2/40 & 2/30.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans:

Tushar Raheja has 163 runs at an average of 27.16 and a strike rate of 118.11 in six TNPL innings in Salem. He also has a fifty here.

Tushar Raheja’s last five scores: 81, 51, 22, 30 & 8.

Vijay Shankar has 75 runs in two TNPL innings in Salem. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Vijay Shankar’s previous five scores: 16, 10, 16, 17 & 8.

Ajith Ram has 9 wickets at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 18 in seven TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

T Natarajan has 4 wickets at an average of 21.80 and a strike rate of 21 in four TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 2/32, 0/29, 1/13, 1/22 & 2/33.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Salem have been balanced, and expect another decent track for the game. The spinners will come more into play. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers: S Lokeshwar (wk), Hari Nishaanth (c), Jagatheeshan Kousik, NS Chaturved, Akram Khan, Swapnil Singh, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, Kiran Akash, R Alexander.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, S Ganesh, Balchander Anirudh, Mohamed Ali, Vijay Shankar (c), P Bhuvaneswaran, M Mathivannan, Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, T Natarajan.

Also Read: England debutant and KKR pacer picks up seven wickets in James Anderson's farewell Test match

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Swapnil Singh: Swapnil Singh is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Swapnil will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

Mohamed Ali: Mohamed Ali will contribute with both bat and ball. Ali is a consistent performer. He can perform big.

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar is another popular captaincy option for this game. Shankar will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hari Nishaanth: Hari Nishaanth has been selected by less than 31% of users as of now. Nishaanth will open the innings. He can score big.

Telegram Group Join Now

S Ganesh: S Ganesh’s selection % currently stands at 4.29. Ganesh will bat in the middle order. He can make a substantial score.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Akram Singh: Akram Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SMP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jagatheesan Kousik, Amit Sathvik, Kiran Akash, and P Bhuvaneswaran.

If ITT bat first:

Complete the team with three among NS Chaturved, Tushar Raheja, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Gurjapneet Singh, and R Alexander.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SMP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Hari Nishaanth, S Radhakrishnan, Kiran Akash, and P Bhuvaneswaran.

If ITT bat first:

Complete the team with three among three among S Ganesh, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Gurjapneet Singh, and R Alexander.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Siechem Madurai Panthers look like a stronger team. Their players have also done well this TNPL. Expect them to win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.