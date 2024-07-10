England debutant and KKR pacer picks up seven wickets in James Anderson's farewell Test match

Although the spotlight was on Jimmy, the 26-year-old turned heads by putting in a phenomenal spell.

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer, who made his Test debut for England in the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Lord's registered an emphatic seven-wicket haul.

Notably, the game is also the last international match of veteran England quick James Anderson.

However, it was Gus Atkinson, who stole the limelight with his incredible spell.

Atkinson was bought by the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) champions KKR ahead of the season in last December's auction for a price of INR 1 crore.

Incidentally, he withdrew just prior to the start of the season and the KKR franchise eventually replaced him with Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

Now, the talented pacer is turning heads despite Jimmy Anderson having the spotlight by putting in a phenomenal spell of 45/7 on his Test debut and helping his side restrict West Indies to a paltry 121 runs.

Gus Atkinson took three wickets in four balls

The 26-year-old fast bowler took down Kraigg Brathwaite (6), Kirk McKenzie (1), Alick Athanaze (23), Jason Holder (0), Joshua Da Silva (0), Alzarri Joseph (17), and Shamar Joseph (0) before the home crowd at Lord's.

His impressive performance included three wickets in a single over as well, and in the process, he completed his five-wicket haul.

When West Indies were at 88/3, Atkinson, who had already claimed two wickets before lunch, started bowling the 35th over. He dismissed Athanaze (caught by Joe Root) with the second ball.

On the next delivery, Holder edged a spectacular ball to Harry Brook in the slips. Da Silva survived the hat-trick ball but was out on the following delivery for a duck, inside edging it to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Smith, who is also Atkinson's Surrey teammate, was making his Test debut.

