KKR pacer set to make England Test debut against West Indies

He was bought by the reigning IPL champions in last December's auction.

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer is set to earn his first-ever England Test cap when the Three Lions lock horns with West Indies in the first of the three Test match series, starting on July 10 at the Lord's.

Bought by the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions in last December's auction, KKR secured his services for INR 1 crore.

However, he decided to withdraw before the start of the IPL 2024 season and did not feature in any game.

England fast bowler Gus Atkison was later replaced by Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

Joining Gus will be 23-year-old Jamie Smith, who will also be making his debut in the format.

James Anderson set to play final Test match

Spinner Shoaib Bashir, who made his debut in India last year will play his first Test match at home.

On the other hand, veteran pacer James Anderson is set to play his last-ever Test and international match.

In a big boost for the Ben Stokes-led side, Chris Woakes is also returning to the XI for the first time since last summer's Ashes series against Australia.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open the batting, with Ollie Pope rounding out the top order.

Joe Root, Harry Brook, and captain Ben Stokes will handle the middle order. Jamie, making his debut, will take on wicket-keeping duties in the absence of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes.

Following their T20 World Cup 2024 semis exit, the Three Lions will shift their focus now to red-ball cricket with an eye to seal a berth in the WTC Final next year.

England Playing XI for 1st Test against West Indies: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

