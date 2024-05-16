SRH vs GT: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 66 of IPL 2024

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a consistent unit and will play at home. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans have obvious flaws and have been inconsistent this season. Expect SRH to win the game.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

Date

16 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Abhishek Sharma has 141 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 142.42 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Abhishek Sharma has 258 runs at an average of 23.45 and a strike rate of 196.94 in 13 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two fifties here.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 117 runs, 66 balls, 23.40 average, 177.27 SR & 5 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm chinaman in IPL since 2023: 43 runs, 19 balls, 21.50 average, 226.31 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 75*, 11, 12, 15 & 31.

Travis Head scored 19 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Travis Head has 271 runs at an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 184.35 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties here.

Travis Head vs left-arm chinaman in IPL 2024: 4 runs, 7 balls, 2 average, 57.14 SR & 2 dismissals. Noor Ahmad has dismissed him once in two balls.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 89*, 48, 58, 13 & 1.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has 103 runs at an average of 103 and a strike rate of 163.49 in three IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 20, 76*, 15, 13 & 37. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 0/16, 0/12, 0/8, 2/17 & 1/33.

Heinrich Klaasen has 88 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 154.38 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 393 runs at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 194.55 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg spinners in IPL since 2023: 172 runs, 82 balls, 43 average, 209.75 SR & 4 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him twice in 34 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 2, 42*, 20, 7 & 15.

Abdul Samad has 33 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 194.11 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Abdul Samad has 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 117.20 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 21 runs, 29 balls, 7 average, 72.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 3, 19, 10, 13 & 37*.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 24 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 109.09 in two IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 14 in three IPL innings against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 103.57 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 26 in six IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 77.66 average, 43.66 SR & 10.67 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 74 average, 31 SR & 14.32 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 10, 7, 40*, 59* & 14*. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/9, 0/11, 0/11, 0/33 & 0/14.

Sanvir Singh scored 7 runs in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Sanvir Singh’s previous five scores: 8*, 4*, 35*, 16 & 48.

Pat Cummins took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Pat Cummins has 7 wickets at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 20.57 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 31.33 average, 19 SR & 9.89 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 32.40 average, 23.40 SR & 8.30 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/47, 1/35, 2/34, 0/49 & 1/55.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 7 wickets at an average of 18.14 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 48 wickets at an average of 29.70 and a strike rate of 22.52 in 48 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 28.72 average, 19.11 SR & 9.01 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 35.44 average, 25.77 SR & 8.25 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 2/12, 1/22, 3/41, 1/38 & 0/14.

Jaydev Unadkat has 17 wickets at an average of 16.17 and a strike rate of 12 in ten IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 40.85 average, 23.42 SR & 10.46 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 111 average, 59 SR & 11.28 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/23, 1/38, 3/30 & 0/37.

Vijayakanth Viyasknath’s previous five figures: 0/27, 2/24, 3/22, 2/23 & 1/18.

T Natarajan has 3 wickets at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

T Natarajan has 12 wickets at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 21 in 11 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 32.53 average, 20.86 SR & 9.35 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29 average, 19.30 SR & 9.01 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 0/50, 0/31, 2/35, 1/43 & 2/39.

Gujarat Titans:

Sai Sudharsan has 103 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 127.16 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sai Sudharsan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 114 runs, 99 balls, 38 average, 115.15 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 103, 6, 84*, 65 & 31.

Shubman Gill has 398 runs at an average of 39.80 and a strike rate of 122.46 in 13 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Shubman Gill has 3 runs in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Shubman Gill vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 126 balls, 50.25 average, 159.52 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 57 runs, 56 balls, 19 average, 101.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 104, 2, 16, 6 & 35.

Matthew Wade scored 19 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Matthew Wade’s last five scores: 4, 1, 7*, 21 & 63.

Shahrukh Khan has 71 runs at an average of 17.75 and a strike rate of 122.41 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shahrukh Khan scored 4 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Shahrukh Khan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 53 runs, 40 balls, 26.50 average, 132.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahrukh Khan’s last five scores: 2, 37, 58, 8 & 8.

David Miller has 273 runs at an average of 27.30 and a strike rate of 131.25 in 15 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

David Miller has 162 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 142.10 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

David Miller vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 40 balls, 26 average, 130 SR & 2 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in seven balls.

David Miller vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 38 runs, 46 balls, 19 average, 82.60 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 16*, 30, 26*, 55 & 4.

Rahul Tewatia has 101 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 150.74 in seven IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Rahul Tewatia vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 28 balls, 21 average, 225 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 35, 4, 36*, 10 & 22.

Rashid Khan has 2 wickets at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 48 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rashid Khan has 28 wickets at an average of 19.85 and a strike rate of 18 in 21 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 31.94 average, 21.94 SR & 8.73 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 17.33 average, 13.72 SR & 7.57 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 2/38, 0/25, 0/51, 0/35 & 1/15.

Noor Ahmad has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 34.53 average, 26.07 SR & 7.94 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 19.09 average, 13.90 SR & 8.23 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/25, 2/23, 0/43, 0/22 & 2/20.

Umesh Yadav has 14 wickets at an average of 44.64 and a strike rate of 29.92 in 19 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Umesh Yadav has 7 wickets at an average of 27.71 and a strike rate of 19.57 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Umesh Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 94.66 average, 52.66 SR & 10.78 economy rate. Umesh Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 19.16 average, 13.66 SR & 8.41 economy rate.

Umesh Yadav’s previous five figures: 1/20, 1/47, 2/22, 1/35 & 1/28.

Mohit Sharma has 21 wickets at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 13.90 in 13 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mohit Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 26.20 and a strike rate of 18 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 28 wickets, 16.71 average, 10.67 SR & 9.39 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 26.50 average, 16.66 SR & 9.54 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 3/31, 0/32, 0/41, 0/73 & 2/32.

Kartik Tyagi has 2 wickets in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kartik Tyagi has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Sandeep Warrier vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 20.60 average, 10.40 SR & 11.88 economy rate. Sandeep Warrier vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 16 average, 14 SR & 6.85 economy rate.

Sandeep Warrier’s last five figures: 1/28, 0/15, 3/15, 0/21 & 2/40.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Hyderabad has been 186, with pacers snaring 65.6% of wickets here. Expect another flat track, with batters enjoying batting on it. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 37°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viysaknath, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan (IMP).

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade (wk), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Travis Head: Travis Head is a popular captaincy option for this game. Head has a fine record in Hyderabad, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will enjoy batting in Hyderabad.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen will bat in the middle order. Klaasen has a fine record in Hyderabad, and his recent form has been decent. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is another popular captaincy option for this game. Gill will open the innings and has a fine record against SRH. He will enjoy batting in Hyderabad.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has been selected by less than 8% of users as of now. Unadkat will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. His record in Hyderabad is top-notch.

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad’s selection % currently stands at 13.09. Noor is a genuine wicket-taker and can trouble a few batters. His recent form has been decent.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sanvir Singh: Sanvir Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nitish Kumar Reddy, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, and Umesh Yadav.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, and Mohit Sharma.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Miller, Abdul Samad, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, and Noor Ahmad.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Wade, Shahrukh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohit Sharma.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a consistent unit and will play at home. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans have obvious flaws and have been inconsistent this season. Expect SRH to win the game.

