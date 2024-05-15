'Without him we won games': Delhi Capitals assistant coach justifies talented youngster's exclusion

He featured in 8 games for DC across the season, scoring 198 runs at a paltry average of 25.75.

Delhi Capitals (DC) has had a mixed Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign, managing seven wins and as many losses. They are currently placed fifth in the table with 14 points and a slim hope of playoffs qualification, given other results go their way.

For some DC players too, it hasn't been a great season, especially for talented young opener Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw featured in only 8 games across the season, scoring 198 runs at a paltry average of 25.75.

Echoing on the same lines, DC assistant coach Pravin Amre shed light for Shaw getting limited opportunities.

Amre said after DC's win over LSG last night (May 14), "If you are not in form, you can't [keep your place]. Ultimately, the pressure for the team is so much that every game is important and we have to win. And we had done that. Without playing him, we won the games."

ALSO READ: 'He reminds me..': Aakash Chopra equates PBKS player to India star

Delhi Capitals replaced Prithvi Shaw with another promising talent

Shaw was absent from DC's initial two games of the season but registered a quickfire knock of 43 runs off 27 deliveries in his first match against Chennai Super Kings. Another notable performance was his 66 runs off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians. However, his performance went downhill thereafter.

On the other hand, DC's other great find, Abhishek Porel has displayed stellar form. Porel smashed 327 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 159.51.

Against LSG last night, the left-hander blazed 58 off 33 balls, helping DC score 73 in the powerplay which later helped them outclass LSG by 19 runs.

In the three matches where Porel assumed the role of an opener, he impressed scoring 159 runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.62. Notably, both of his half-centuries were achieved batting at the top of the order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.