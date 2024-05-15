'He reminds me..': Aakash Chopra equates PBKS player to India star

He is currently the highest run-scorer for PBKS.

The Indian Premier League, over the years, has been the birthplace of numerous talents and the ongoing IPL 2024 hasn't disappointed either.

One talent that has been a revelation is Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh.

Shashank is currently the highest run-scorer for PBKS with 352 runs in 12 matches at an impressive average of 58.67 and a strike rate of 168.42.

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer turned analyst Aakash Chopra drew parallels to Shashank's career curve to current India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "Which three players can we focus on? The first is Shashank Singh because he is a very good player and the focus is always on him. The way he is batting, there will be a time when you will consider him for the Indian team." "He is not a 22 or 25-year-old. He is a fairly senior guy in terms of age. He has that much domestic experience and now he is just blooming. He reminds me a little of Suryakumar Yadav. His career also ascended similarly. So Shashank Singh is the first player," the former India opener added.

PBKS look to play spoilsport for two teams

Speaking about PBKS, they have already been out of the playoffs race and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 12 games.

Although PBKS are out of contest, they can play spoilsport for two teams - Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

PBKS next play RR tonight (May 15) and their final league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 19. RR is currently second with 16 points from 12 games while SRH is at fourth with 14 points from 12 games.

