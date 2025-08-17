Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Star Snaps Lean Form With 50 off 25 Balls In The Hundred 2025

SRH will be relieved ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Heinrich Klaasen was expected to set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on fire and the South African lived up to it in many matches. He amassed 487 runs from 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at a strike rate of 172 as he bettered his tally of 479 runs from 16 matches in IPL 2024 which was an improvement from the 2023 season.
This upward trajectory in the IPL, increased hopes on him when he played his third season for Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He had ended his IPL 2025 with a swashbuckling 105 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders but his time in the United States was a miserable one.
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
45/0
–
–
123/3
–
–
–
–
58/2
Match Abandoned due to rain
–
–
137/7
136/9
Norway beat Sweden by 3 wickets
204/5
125/8
Sweden won by 79 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
94/5
74/2
Lavender Lionesses Women beat Jinx Zagreb Women by 5 runs (D/L) method
25/1
58/2
MATCH ABANDONED
34/1
31/2
Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 9 wickets
129/10
130/3
Yorkshire beat Middlesex by 7 wickets
315/8
99/2
309/8
87/1
295/8
104/0
35/3
321/8
278/9
40/0
237/8
18/1
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
174/6
175/7
Bengaluru Blasters beat Mangalore Dragons by 3 wickets
34/2
–
–
–
–
–
74/5
145/8
–
–
–
–
–
–
171/3
41/2
–
–
–
–
117/5
112/7
Manchester Originals Women beat Northern Superchargers Women by 5 runs
2/0
164/6
–
–
139/8
121/10
Chicago Kingsmen beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 18 runs
127/8
125/10
Northern Territory Strike beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 2 wickets
126/5
123/9
Perth Scorchers Academy won by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Klaasen played a total of 10 matches but managed to get into double digits four times in his total of 142 runs. His strike rate of 136 was better than his previous season number of 116 after seven matches.
But being back in England for The Hundred 2025 with Manchester Originals improved things gradually for Klaasen, who had recently announced his international retirement.
After a stable 24 off 17 balls in the win against London Spirit, Klaasen reached his first fifty in three months against Northern Superchargers at Old Trafford on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
After Manchester captain Phil Salt won the toss and elected to bat, Jos Buttler stepped up with a superb 64 not out off 45 balls in which he smoked five boundaries and four sixes.
Assisting him was Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Rachin Ravindra who scored six boundaries in his 14-ball 31. Klaasen walked in to face the 65th ball and reached his fifty with a superb scoop six over third man off the last ball.
The big innings from their three star players helped Manchester post 171/3 in 100 balls.
Along with captain Pat Cummins, SRH retaining Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head looks like a certainty ahead of the IPL 2026.
Klaasen’s international retirement looked imminent after being dropped from Cricket South Africa’s central contracts list.
Manchester Originals are currently sixth in The Hundred 2025 after losing three of their four matches in the season so far.