manchester originals heinrich klaasen srh ipl 2026 retentions the hundred 2025
the-hundred

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Star Snaps Lean Form With 50 off 25 Balls In The Hundred 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 17, 2025
2 min read

SRH will be relieved ahead of IPL 2026 auction

manchester originals heinrich klaasen srh ipl 2026 retentions the hundred 2025

Heinrich Klaasen was expected to set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on fire and the South African lived up to it in many matches. He amassed 487 runs from 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at a strike rate of 172 as he bettered his tally of 479 runs from 16 matches in IPL 2024 which was an improvement from the 2023 season.

This upward trajectory in the IPL, increased hopes on him when he played his third season for Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He had ended his IPL 2025 with a swashbuckling 105 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders but his time in the United States was a miserable one.

Heinrich Klaasen regains form in The Hundred 2025 after poor MLC 2025

Klaasen played a total of 10 matches but managed to get into double digits four times in his total of 142 runs. His strike rate of 136 was better than his previous season number of 116 after seven matches.

But being back in England for The Hundred 2025 with Manchester Originals improved things gradually for Klaasen, who had recently announced his international retirement.

After a stable 24 off 17 balls in the win against London Spirit, Klaasen reached his first fifty in three months against Northern Superchargers at Old Trafford on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

After Manchester captain Phil Salt won the toss and elected to bat, Jos Buttler stepped up with a superb 64 not out off 45 balls in which he smoked five boundaries and four sixes.

Assisting him was Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Rachin Ravindra who scored six boundaries in his 14-ball 31. Klaasen walked in to face the 65th ball and reached his fifty with a superb scoop six over third man off the last ball.

The big innings from their three star players helped Manchester post 171/3 in 100 balls.

SRH most likely to retain Heinrich Klaasen for IPL 2026

Along with captain Pat Cummins, SRH retaining Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head looks like a certainty ahead of the IPL 2026.

Klaasen’s international retirement looked imminent after being dropped from Cricket South Africa’s central contracts list.

Manchester Originals are currently sixth in The Hundred 2025 after losing three of their four matches in the season so far.

Heinrich Klaasen
IPL 2025
Manchester Originals
South Africa
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025 Fantasy Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 17 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers.
11:04 am
Darpan Jain
Mumbai Indians Star Jonny Bairstow Continues Run-scoring Spree, Makes Strong Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Star Continues Run-scoring Spree, Makes Strong Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He is currently leading the top run-scorer's list with 178 runs in four matches.
11:11 am
Sreejita Sen
England sensation Jordan Cox played a blistering knock in the The Hundred 2025 fixture between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Oval.

Rising England Star Showcases His Class Again, Set To Attract Big Interest at IPL 2026 Auction

He whacked the bowlers all around the park and showed why he is rated so highly among experts.
9:02 am
Darpan Jain
leus du plooy jsk csk the hundred 2025 southern brave

CSK Sister Franchise Recruit Makes Waves Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction With Superb Fifty In The Hundred 2025

The left-hander has been superb form in The Hundred 2025
10:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 16

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

August 16, 2025
Sagar Paul
RCB Youngster Jacob Bethell Whacks Three Consecutive Sixes Against Mumbai Indians Bowler Mitchell Santner in The Hundred 2025

RCB Youngster Jacob Bethell Whacks Three Consecutive Sixes Against Mumbai Indians Bowler in The Hundred 2025 [WATCH]

He scored 48 runs off 23 balls for the Birmingham Phoenix.
August 16, 2025
Sreejita Sen
