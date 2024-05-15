Punjab Kings' veteran leaves IPL midway, expected to be fit before for T20 World Cup 2024

Punjab Kings have two games left in IPL 2024 but are already out of the playoffs race.

Punjab Kings will be without their veteran fast bowler for the last two matches of IPL 2024 as he left the tournament midway on Sunday evening. The Kings are already out of the playoffs race but will be eager to finish their season on a high.

They are currently at the bottom of the points table with four wins and eight defeats from 12 matches so far. Both of their remaining games are away games against strong opponents like Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is going to be a tough ask for Punjab to go past these teams.

Kagiso Rabada leaves IPL 2024 midway

Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection.



The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team.



Before their fixture against Rajasthan Royals, the news has come out that fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has left the tournament midway. Rabada has returned home due to an infection in the soft tissue of a lower limb but is expected to be fit before the T20 World Cup 2024. With his departure, Rabada's IPL 2024 campaign has also come to an end.

"Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection. The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a media advisory.

"His preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA are not expected to be affected," the advisory further added.

Rabada missed Punjab Kings' last game against RCB as well, which the Kings lost by 60 runs. The 28-year-old fast bowler picked up 11 wickets in 11 matches of IPL 2024 at an average of 33.81 and an economy rate of 8.85. Nathan Ellis and Chris Woakes are the other overseas quicks in the Punjab Kings' squad.

Rabada is likely to play a key role for South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA. His selection holds particular significance to South Africa as he stands as the sole black African player named in the 15-man provisional squad, a decision that has sparked controversy lately.

