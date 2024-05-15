Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul involved in another open conversation after LSG's loss to Delhi Capitals

Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul were involved in a serious conversation after LSG's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the team's previous match.

Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul's open conversation after Lucknow Super Giants' defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad became the headlines of the IPL 2024. In the game, LSG suffered a crushing defeat as SRH's breathtaking batting display took them apart in Hyderabad.

After the match, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka could not control his emotions and was involved in a serious conversation with captain KL Rahul. The act was caught on camera and it soon went viral on social media. Goenka was slammed on various social media platforms for treating KL Rahul badly.

The outbburst also led to the speculation about KL Rahul leaving LSG's captaincy midway through the season. But things changed since then as Goenka invited his team's captain for dinner on Monday. Both the men shared warm hugs and the pictures soon went viral on social media.

Goenka also cheered and clapped after KL Rahul completed a fine catch diving forward to dismiss Shai Hope. Rahul played as a specialist batter in this game after giving the keeping gloves back to Quinton de Kock.

Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul involved in another open conversation

After Lucknow's defeat to Delhi in a crunch game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the eyes were on Sanjiv Goenka's reaction to the loss. But this time, he took the defeat in great spirits. Goenka was observed to be chatting with Rahul but there were no flaying of hands or signs of frustration this time around. Both the gentlemen had a warm smile on their faces.

The positivity between the captain and the team owner augurs well for the franchise before the mega auction nex year. Before the match against Delhi Capitals, head coach Justin Langer and assistant coach Lance Klusener discarded any rift between the two. Both called it a storm in a tea cup and mentioned that difference of opinion is a healthy sign

With this loss, Lucknow Super Giants' chances of making it to the playoffs for the third consecutive year almost came to an end, although, they are still in contention mathematically. Their net run rate has taken a severe hit after huge losses in the last three games.

This was LSG's seventh defeat of the season. They have just one game left now, against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, which will be played on May 17.

