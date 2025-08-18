RCB Star Produces Yet Another All-Round Heroics, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He has now returned to excellent form in the last three games.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star shines again with another match-winning performance in The Hundred 2025 for Birmingham Phoenix against London Spirit at Edgbaston in Birmingham, boosting his chances of retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.
In the match, London Spirit batted first and were restricted to just 126/6 in their 100 balls. Birmingham Phoenix bowled brilliantly as their skipper Liam Livingstone picked up two wickets. He bowled 20 balls in his spell, gave away 26 runs, and dismissed David Warner and Ollie Pope. Livingstone has been bowling well in the last three matches, having taken four wickets in total, all of them coming in these games. Apart from Livingstone, Trent Boult picked up two wickets while Benny Howell and Chris Wood picked up one wicket each for Birmingham Phoenix.
During the chase, Liam Livingstone showcased his batting skills as well, scoring 45* off just 20 balls with one four and five sixes at a strike rate of 225. He came in to bat at No. 4 after the wicket of Ben Duckett when Birmingham Phoenix were 46/2. Livingstone first built a partnership of 22 runs before Joe Clarke got out, and then, along with Jacob Bethell, he stitched an unbeaten stand of 63 runs. The skipper and Bethell guided Birmingham Phoenix to the target with ease, winning the match by seven wickets with 35 balls to spare.
With the bat, this was Livingstone’s third consecutive big performance, as he had earlier scored 46 against Northern Superchargers and 69* against Oval Invincibles.
Liam Livingstone, who was struggling before The Hundred 2025, has now returned to excellent form in the last three games, strengthening his chances of being retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. During this period, he has already earned two match hero awards. His recent outings have showcased complete performances as in this fixture he made 45* from 20 balls and claimed two wickets, earlier he scored 46 runs with a wicket, and before that he produced an unbeaten 69 with another breakthrough. Clearly, Livingstone has rediscovered his rhythm.
These displays have lifted not only his self belief but also the trust of the RCB management. After a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, there were doubts about his future with the franchise, and he seemed a likely candidate to be released. However, such impactful contributions have surely changed the picture and improved his chances of being retained.