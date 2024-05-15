'He's not wrong': Former RCB player accepts Gautam Gambhir's criticism of his captaincy

Gautam Gambhir had earlier criticized the former RCB players for slamming Hardik Pandya's poor form in IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir had been critical of the way Hardik Pandya was criticized by Kevin Pietersen, who had earlier said that Hardik was appearing 'happy when he is not' and 'smiling too much' during his stint as Mumbai Indians' captain in IPL 2024.

While speaking on Sportskeeda, Gambhir lashed out at the former RCB players Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers by questioning their own leadership skills.

"What was his own performance when he was the captain? I don't think, be it Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, they had any performance in their career with leadership. Nothing if you pick and see their records," Gambhir had said.

Kevin Pietersen accepts Gautam Gambhir's criticism

Former RCB batter Kevin Pietersen has accepted the criticism made by Gautam Gambhir regarding his leadership abilities. Pietersen replied in a hilarious way by saying that he was a terrible captain.

While replying to the clip on X, Pietersen tweeted, "He’s not wrong. I was a terrible captain!!!"

Earlier, legendary batter AB de Villiers had also slammed Hardik Pandya for not being his own-self. Gambhir had slammed both De Villers and Pietersen by saying that they did not have any performance in their career with leadership.

Kevin Pietersen has led two IPL teams in his career, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils. He led RCB in six matches in 2009 in which the team won only two games. His next captaincy stint came in 2014 when he led Delhi Daredevils but the team finished at the bottom of the points table with just two victories. Pietersen's overall captaincy numbers read three victories in 17 games.

Also read: 'What was his own performance as captain?' - Gautam Gambhir lashes out at AB de Villiers for criticising Hardik Pandya

Contrary to this, Gautam Gambhir has won two IPL trophies as captain when he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title win in 2012 and 2014. Currently, Gambhir is the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders who became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.