News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Signs of Release Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction? Andre Russell Dropped By KKR Franchise In CPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Signs of Release Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction? Andre Russell Dropped By KKR Franchise In CPL 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 17, 2025
3 min read

He has not played a lot of cricket lately.

Signs of Release Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction? Andre Russell Dropped By KKR Franchise In CPL 2025

West Indies All-rounder Andre Russell might be onto something ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) superstar did not feature in Trinbago Knight Riders’ fixture against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 17. The all-rounder is usually a part of the playing XI. But his absence from the team has raised concerns whatsoever. The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) is a sister franchise of the Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise which plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The trade window for the IPL is just taking centre stage, and this move might raise a few eyebrows.

Abandoned – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

45/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

123/3

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

58/2

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Norway NOR

137/7

Sweden SWE

136/9

Norway beat Sweden by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Sweden SWE

204/5

Hungary HUN

125/8

Sweden won by 79 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

94/5

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

74/2

Lavender Lionesses Women beat Jinx Zagreb Women by 5 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

25/1

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

58/2

MATCH ABANDONED

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

34/1

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

31/2

Jinx Zagreb Women beat Lavender Lionesses Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Middlesex MID

129/10

Yorkshire YOR

130/3

Yorkshire beat Middlesex by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Kent KENT

315/8

Lancashire LAN

99/2

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Somerset SOM

309/8

Birmingham Bears BB

87/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

295/8

Sussex SUSS

104/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

35/3

Essex ESS

321/8

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

278/9

Nottinghamshire NOT

40/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Worcestershire WOR

237/8

Gloucestershire GLO

18/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mangalore Dragons MGD

174/6

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

175/7

Bengaluru Blasters beat Mangalore Dragons by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Mysore Warriors MYW

34/2

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
IAS Invincibles IAI

74/5

Majees Titans MAT

145/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
Manchester Originals MAO

171/3

Northern Superchargers NOS

41/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

117/5

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

112/7

Manchester Originals Women beat Northern Superchargers Women by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

2/0

London Spirit Women LSW-W

164/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

139/8

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

121/10

Chicago Kingsmen beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Freds Pass
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

127/8

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

125/10

Northern Territory Strike beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

126/5

Bangladesh A BANA

123/9

Perth Scorchers Academy won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

The 37-year-old has not been playing a lot of cricket lately. He announced his retirement from the international format after the second T20I against Australia at home in July 2025. He played a solitary Test match in his career, and also featured in 56 ODIs. However, T20 cricket remains to be his forte. Post retirement, the West Indies has expressed his desire to stay associated with the franchise leagues in the world in order to stay in touch with the game. But his recent exclusion from KKR’s sister franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is what is raising concerns.

In 2025 alone, Russell has featured in three T20Is. But on the flip side, his T20 career has been prolific. After finishing the IPL in May 2025, the destructive all-rounder played in the Major League Cricket (MLC) for the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR). He performed decently well in the league, but the games dried up yet again. He is now featuring in the CPL after a brief period following his retirement from the shortest format of the game internationally. Any franchise would love to have a player like Russell in their ranks. But he will have to keep playing the game at full throttle, which doesn’t seem to be happening a lot.

ALSO READ:

What Makes Andre Russell Special?

Andre Russell is basically all the qualities of a quality all-rounder put into one. When one thinks of an all-rounder, the figure would be very close to what Russell actually is. He is one of the most destructive batters going around, and can also walk the talk with ball in hand. To add to that, Russell can bowl in the powerplay. And that is not it! The West Indian all-rounder also knows his way around death bowling and has been used multiple times by his skipper for the same in the IPL as well as other leagues.

At KKR, the destructive all-rounder fills an important void. His presence is enough to keep the bowlers and fielders on their toes. There have been many occasions when the 37-year-old has taken the game away from the opposition in a matter of minutes. But since destruction is his forte, he needs a franchise that will understand that he won’t be successful every single time. The Knight Riders have been that franchise for most of his career, and fans would like him to continue for the three-time IPL champions.

What separates Russell from other all-rounders is his ability to bring out vast options in his game. Though he can take the game away from the opposition with the bat in hand, Russell is no less with the ball. He can ace yorkers at the death and is often known for his round-the-wicket yorkers to right-handers. His sense of creating angles is second to none and he has the ability to deceive the batters with supreme ease. Russell has played in 12 franchise leagues around the world and has created an impact in each of them.

Andre Russell
IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders
Trinbago knight Riders
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

manchester originals heinrich klaasen srh ipl 2026 retentions the hundred 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Star Snaps Lean Form With 50 off 25 Balls In The Hundred 2025

SRH will be relieved ahead of IPL 2026 auction
10:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
delhi premier league dpl 2025 yash dhull delhi capitals ipl 2026 auction

‘Harshit Rana Won’t Allow Me To Score’ – Ignored For Two IPL Seasons, Former Delhi Capitals Star Explains How He Changed His Game

The youngster has been excellent in the ongoing DPL 2025
8:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
chennai super kings ipl 2026 retentions ravichandran ashwin dewald brevis signing

Ravichandran Ashwin Clears Air About His Comments On Dewald Brevis IPL 2025 Signing After CSK Issue Statement

Brevis was among the best signings of IPL 2025 even though he played six matches
3:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mumbai Indians Star Jonny Bairstow Continues Run-scoring Spree, Makes Strong Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Star Continues Run-scoring Spree, Makes Strong Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He is currently leading the top run-scorer's list with 178 runs in four matches.
11:11 am
Sreejita Sen
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Rovman Powell gave a reminder of his batting expertise during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 fixture between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals.

Only One Innings in IPL 2025, yet KKR All-Rounder Pushes His IPL 2026 Retention Case With Another Measured Knock

He scored 51 runs in 24 deliveries, including three boundaries and five maximums.
10:27 am
Darpan Jain
England sensation Jordan Cox played a blistering knock in the The Hundred 2025 fixture between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Oval.

Rising England Star Showcases His Class Again, Set To Attract Big Interest at IPL 2026 Auction

He whacked the bowlers all around the park and showed why he is rated so highly among experts.
9:02 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.