SRH vs LSG: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 57 of IPL 2024

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad are a hard team to crack at home. However, Lucknow Super Giants have played quality cricket throughout. Still, SRH look stronger and more suitable for the conditions. They should win the game.

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date

8 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Travis Head has 182 runs at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of 155.55 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two fifties here.

Travis Head vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 33 balls, 26 average, 157.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 48, 58, 13, 1 & 89.

Abhishek Sharma has 20 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 125 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Abhishek Sharma has 183 runs at an average of 16.63 and a strike rate of 177.66 in 12 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 117 runs, 66 balls, 23.40 average, 177.27 SR & 5 dismissals. Mohsin Khan has dismissed him once in four balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 11, 12, 15, 31 & 46.

Mayank Agarwal has 33 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 137.50 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mayank Agarwal has 247 runs at an average of 20.58 and a strike rate of 116.50 in 12 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Mayank Agarwal vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 46 runs, 37 balls, 15.33 average, 124.32 SR & 3 dismissals. Krunal Pandya has dismissed him twice in 27 balls.

Mayank Agarwal vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 27 balls, 17.50 average, 129.62 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mayank Agarwal vs Marcus Stoinis in T20s: 32 runs, 21 balls, 16 average, 152.38 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mayank Agarwal’s last five scores: 5, 16, 11, 32 & 8.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has 103 runs at an average of 103 and a strike rate of 163.49 in three IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 20, 76*, 15, 13 & 37. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 0/16, 0/12, 0/8, 2/17 & 1/33.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 47 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Heinrich Klaasen has 393 runs at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 194.55 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 172 runs, 82 balls, 43 average, 209.75 SR & 4 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 2, 42*, 20, 7 & 15.

Marco Jansen has 16 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 123.07 in three IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 16 in five IPL innings here.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 50 average, 28.75 SR & 10.43 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 28 average, 15.28 SR & 10.99 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s previous five figures: 1/45, 0/44, 0/40, 1/49 & 2/14.

Shahbaz Ahmed scored 26 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 103.57 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 22 in five IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 75 average, 40 SR & 11.25 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 73 average, 30 SR & 14.60 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 10, 7, 40*, 59* & 14*. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/11, 0/11, 0/33, 0/14 & 0/22.

Abdul Samad has 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 161.11 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Abdul Samad has 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 117.20 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 21 runs, 29 balls, 7 average, 72.41 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him twice in seven balls.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 3, 19, 10, 13 & 37*.

Pat Cummins has 6 wickets at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 20 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 8 wickets, 32.25 average, 19.62 SR & 9.85 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 27.80 average, 21.40 SR & 7.79 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/35, 2/34, 0/49, 1/55 & 0/35.

Jaydev Unadkat has 2 wickets in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jaydev Unadkat has 17 wickets at an average of 15.05 and a strike rate of 11.29 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 40.57 average, 22.85 SR & 10.65 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 94 average, 51 SR & 11.05 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 0/23, 1/38, 3/30, 0/37 & 1/49.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 46 wickets at an average of 30.73 and a strike rate of 22.97 in 47 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 29.94 average, 19.29 SR & 9.31 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 39.37 average, 28 SR & 8.43 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 1/22, 3/41, 1/38, 0/14 & 1/33.

T Natarajan has 2 wickets at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 33 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

T Natarajan has 12 wickets at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 19 in ten IPL innings in Hyderabad.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 29.93 average, 19.73 SR & 9.10 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 27.90 average, 18.60 SR & 9 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 0/31, 2/35, 1/43, 2/39 & 4/19.

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul has 428 runs at an average of 38.90 and a strike rate of 124.41 in 12 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.

KL Rahul has 228 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 132.55 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two fifties here.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 174 runs, 43.50 average, 135.93 SR & 4 dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat and T Natarajan have dismissed him once each.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 25, 28, 76, 16 & 82.

Marcus Stoinis has 106 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 129.26 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 26.33 in six IPL innings against them.

Marcus Stoinis scored 40 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Marcus Stoinis vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 87 runs, 39 balls, 21.75 average, 223.07 SR & 4 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 127 runs, 91 balls, 31.75 average, 139.56 SR & 4 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 124 runs, 73 balls, 41.33 average, 169.86 SR & 3 dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him twice, while T Natarajan has dismissed him once.

Marcus Stoinis vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 33.33 average, 23.33 SR & 8.57 economy rate. Marcus Stoinis vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 21 average, 13.16 SR & 9.56 economy rate.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 36, 62, 0, 124* & 8*. Marcus Stoinis’ last five figures: 0/29, 1/19, 1/3, 0/49 & 1/7.

Deepak Hooda has 91 runs at an average of 15.16 and a strike rate of 124.65 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Deepak Hooda has 165 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 103.77 in 15 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Deepak Hooda vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 15 balls, 4 average, 80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 36 runs, 30 balls, 12 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 47 balls, 22.33 average, 142.55 SR & 3 dismissals. Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed him twice in 18 balls.

Deepak Hooda’s last five scores: 5, 18, 50, 17* & 8.

Nicholas Pooran has 193 runs at an average of 48.25 and a strike rate of 196.93 in seven IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Nicholas Pooran has 65 runs at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 282.60 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Nicholas Pooran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 174 runs, 79 balls, 58 average, 220.25 SR & 3 dismissals. Marco Jansen has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Nicholas Pooran vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 70 runs, 47 balls, 35 average, 148.93 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 10, 14*, 11, 34 & 23*.

Ayush Badoni scored 19 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 53 balls, 11.50 average, 130.18 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 53 balls, 24 average, 135.84 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 15, 6, 18*, 29 & 55*.

Ashton Turner scored 3 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Krunal Pandya has 229 runs at an average of 25.44 and a strike rate of 154.72 in 13 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 23.54 and a strike rate of 19.18 in 13 IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 124 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 129.16 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 30 in five IPL innings here.

Krunal Pandya vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 43 balls, 8 average, 74.41 SR & 4 dismissals.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 34.66 average, 27.41 SR & 7.58 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 51.50 average, 42.50 SR & 7.27 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s last five scores: 5, 1*, 15*, 7* & 3. Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/26, 0/24, 0/15, 2/16 & 0/14.

Yudhvir Singh Charak took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Yudhvir Singh Charak took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Yudhvir Singh Charak vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 33.50 average, 21 SR & 9.57 economy rate. Yudhvir Singh Charak vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 13.50 average, 9 SR & 9 economy rate.

Yudhvir Singh Charak’s last five figures: 1/24, 1/32, 3/13, 0/23 & 1/35.

Ravi Bishnoi has 8 wickets at an average of 16.75 and a strike rate of 15.75 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 40.09 average, 28.45 SR & 8.45 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 19.66 average, 16 SR & 7.37 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five scores: 1/33, 1/28, 0/16, 0/19 & 1/44.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 18.86 average, 12.93 SR & 8.75 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 28.33 average, 22.16 SR & 7.66 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 3/49, 1/15, 1/24, 1/37 & 2/25.

Yash Thakur has 2 wickets at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 21 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Yash Thakur took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 22.31 average, 13.21 SR & 10.13 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 44 average, 27.40 SR & 9.63 economy rate.

Yash Thakur’s last five figures: 1/46, 1/50, 1/47, 1/45 & 0/25.

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Hyderabad in IPL 2024 has been 212, with pacers snaring 71.42% of wickets here. Expect another flat batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 220 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Agarwal (IMP).

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur (IMP).

Also Read: WATCH: Sanju Samson gets out by the barest of margins; Parth Jindal gets animated

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Travis Head: Travis Head will open the innings. Head will enjoy batting in Hyderabad. He has done well at this venue previously.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and is in tremendous form. He also has a fabulous record in Hyderabad.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is another popular captaincy option for this game. Rahul will open the innings and has done well against SRH previously. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal has been selected by less than 10% of users as of now. Agarwal will bat in the top order and will enjoy batting in Hyderabad. He can score valuable runs.

Telegram Group Join Now

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya’s selection % currently stands at 28.44. Krunal will contribute with both bat and ball and has a fine record in Hyderabad. He can fetch match-winning points.

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abdul Samad: Abdul Samad might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

Disclaimer when playing fantasy cricket:

Winning every game is next to impossible. The best strategy is to back your analytical knowledge, minimise instincts, and play a sequence of 5-10 games to ensure you win more than you lose. Remember, losing is inevitable in fantasy sports. The best players look to maximise their best days and minimise bad days.

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, T Natarajan, Yudhvir Singh, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Agarwal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, and Marco Jansen.

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, and Ravi Bishnoi.

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mayank Agarwal, Ayush Badoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Thakur.

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad are a hard team to crack at home. However, Lucknow Super Giants have played quality cricket throughout. Still, SRH look stronger and more suitable for the conditions. They should win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.