WATCH: Sanju Samson gets out by the barest of margins; Parth Jindal gets animated

Sanju Samson found himself on the wrong end of a marginal call by the TV umpire on the fourth delivery of the 16th over.

As the drama unfolded in the middle, the Delhi Capitals’ owner, Parth Jindal, let his emotions roll out from the stands.

Sanju Samson found himself on the wrong end of a marginal call by the TV umpire on the fourth delivery of the 16th over. Mukesh Kumar bowled a slower ball on a length outside the off-stump line, and Samson hit it hard down the ground but couldn’t time it properly.

The ball went straight to Shai Hope, who grabbed it inches before the boundary cushions, with his feet stammering near the ropes, almost touching it. The replays showed the curtains didn’t move during the catch, even though it felt like Hope touched it marginally twice.

After checking a few angles, the TV umpire adjudged Samson out, but the batter was unhappy with the decision. Initially, Samson walked towards the dugout but returned to argue against the decision because he felt some part of Hope’s boot touched the ropes.

After an intense chat with the on-field officials, Samson had to return back to the pavilion in disappointment. He played beautifully 86 off 46 balls, including eight boundaries and six maximums, but couldn’t take his team through.

Parth Jindal lets his emotions roll out amidst the drama

As the drama unfolded in the middle, the Delhi Capitals’ owner, Parth Jindal, let his emotions roll out from the stands. He was animated, gesturing for Sanju Samson to leave with a layer of anger on his face easily visible.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals’ dugout had an eye cast on the TV, for they were surprised with the decision, feeling the fielder had touched the ropes. Kumar Sangakkara and his team couldn’t believe the decision going against their team, but such decisions are always open to interpretation and bound to disappoint one of the two camps.

Jindal shouting over Sanju wicket pic.twitter.com/uSV92qEPnm — 🎰 (@StanMSD) May 7, 2024

The rivalry between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) has always been a heated one, for it has seen numerous controversial events unfolding on and off the pitch. Another chapter gets added to this rivalry, and Sanju Samson is in the mix of things this time.

RR lost the game by 20 runs, handing DC a hard-fought win and two valuable points. A win in this game would have sealed a spot in the playoffs for Rajasthan Royals, but they will have to wait longer after losing their second consecutive game.

