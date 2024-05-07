Pakistan star doubtful for Ireland series over visa troubles

In a recent development coming in, a Pakistan star is doubtful for his participation in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland, which acts as a preparatory camp for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Pakistan will tour Ireland from May 10 to May 14.

The troubles never seem to leave him as tainted fast bowler Mohammad Amir failed to travel alongside the rest of the Pakistan team to Ireland because he did not receive a visa in time. Interestingly, Amir is a permanent resident of the United Kingdom and had applied for an Ireland visa similar to the rest of the team according to a PCB official.

At present, there is no indication of when his visa might be granted. Mohammad Yousaf, a member of the Pakistan management faced a similar delay in visa approval but ultimately received it in time to join the squad. The reason for Amir's visa delay remains uncertain, although the Pakistan Cricket Board asserts that he applied concurrently with the rest of the team.

Pakistan have an extended schedule in the United Kingdom before the T20 World Cup 2024

Amir, who received a five-year ban following his match-fixing scandal came out of retirement earlier this year to play for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024. Previously, he retired from internationals in 2020 before the reversal.

Amir played his first international games in four years in the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand.

The Pakistan squad is scheduled to arrive in Ireland early on Wednesday (May 8) morning, with all three games to be played in Dublin.

Following the series, Pakistan continues their stay in the United Kingdom as they next travel to England, where they play four T20Is ahead of the World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

