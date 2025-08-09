3 Teams That Could Target Zak Crawley in IPL 2026 Auction

He is yet to debut in the IPL.

English star batter Zak Crawley wreaked havoc with the bat in the ongoing season of The Hundred 2025 while playing for the Northern Superchargers to an eight-wicket win against Welsh Fire at Headingley. He smashed an unbeaten 67 off 38 balls, helping Superchargers chase down 144 with ease. He smashed five fours and four sixes in his Man of the Match performance. The 27-year-old is yet to debut in the Indian Premier League. Citing his solid batting, the right-hander could go under the hammer in the IPL 2026 auction.

So, let’s look at three teams that would look to acquire Zak Crawley in the IPL 2026 auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The Men in Yellow had a torrid outing during the IPL 2025 as they finished the season at the bottom of the table. Despite using five different opening combinations, they failed to make an impact. The Chennai-based franchise is reportedly looking for someone who can start the proceedings with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Citing the fact that Crawley is an aggressive batter, he could become a perfect fit for CSK in the IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Even after lifting the IPL trophy for the very first time during last year’s edition, RCB might make a few changes to its squad. As per reports, they might release Liam Livingstone after he failed to perform with the bat during the IPL 2025. They do have openers in the form of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. But then, if they decide to let go of Salt, Crawley’s aggressive style and his ability to counter fast bowling could make him a target.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

After lifting the IPL 2024 title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, KKR crumbled in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league. Ahead of the season, the franchise parted ways with the previous skipper, and Ajinkya Rahane became the captain. The team, however, ended in eighth spot. Venkatesh Iyer had a disappointing season after getting roped in for a massive INR 23.75 crore during the mega auction. The left-hander only scored 142 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.29. KKR might think of releasing him to target the English batter for IPL 2026.

