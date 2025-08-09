News
punjab-kings-youngster-impresses-in-andhra-premier-league-2025-match-with-39-ball-knock-of-96
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Youngster Impresses in Andhra Premier League 2025 Match With 39-Ball Knock of 96

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 9, 2025
2 min read

His knock, however, went in vain as his team lost by seven wickets.

punjab-kings-youngster-impresses-in-andhra-premier-league-2025-match-with-39-ball-knock-of-96

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Pyla Avinash put up an impressive performance for Royals of Rayalaseema during an Andhra Premier League (APL) match against Vijayawada Sunshiners in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Pyla Avinash impresses in APL 2025

Avinash scored 96 runs from 39 balls, slamming four fours and 11 sixes during his knock. Royals of Rayalaseema were asked to bat first, and the Shaikh Rasheed-led side found themselves in trouble at 29/2 in the fifth over.

However, Avinash walked out to bat at No.4 and put up a splendid performance to take them to a total of 196/7. He was supported by Girinath Reddy, who scored an unbeaten 49 runs from 23 balls. He scored five fours and three sixes.

The duo’s efforts, however, went in vain as Vijayawada Sunshiners captain Ashwin Hebbar (98) led from the front to guide his team to a seven-wicket win. Garimella Teja (77*) played an unbeaten knock which consisted of seven fours and six sixes.

Pyla Avinash’s IPL 2025 stint with Punjab Kings

Pyla Avinash was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He, however, did not game a game to play in IPL 2025. Avinash has played five T20 matches.

ALSO READ:

He has aggregated 81 runs from five T20s at an average of 20.25 and a strike-rate of 117.39. In the 2024 Andhra Premier League season, Avinash, playing for Bezawada Tigers, scored 189 runs from five matches. This included an unbeaten century against Godavari Titans.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, reached the final of IPL 2025 where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Andhra Premier League
Andhra Premier League 2025
Cricket
IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Pyla Avinash
Royals of Rayalaseema
Vijayawada Sunshiners
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

